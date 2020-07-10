We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Joe Wicks' recipes are ideal if you're trying to get in shape, while also enjoying all of your favourite foods, and this cheesy pizza-topped chicken with mixed salad is no different.

But whether you’re following the Joe Wicks Lean in 15 plan or just looking for healthier ways to enjoy your favourite dishes, this cheesy pizza-topped chicken with mixed salad is a go-to dish.

It’s packed with protein, vitamins and minerals to keep you full throughout the day so you don’t have to worry about meal planning too often, and if you opt for recipe boxes from Gousto, where you can choose this cheesy pizza-topped chicken with mixed salad as one of your options, it’s made even easier with all your ingredients sourced and sorted for you.

This dish is a great option if you’re looking for an easy lunch, something to feed the whole family, as it’s really customisable to meet the needs of everyone around the table. If you’ve got kids who need a few more carbohydrates to keep their energy up, then add some wholegrain rice into the mix for a healthy boost.

Looking for more exciting Joe Wicks recipes like this cheesy pizza topped chicken? Joe Wicks’ chicken pie is a proper family favourite. While these halloumi fries are a real treat for the weekend, especially when paired with this steak burrito.

Ingredients 1 shallot

1/2 cucumber

1 mozzarella ball (125g)

125g cherry tomatoes

50g baby leaf salad

1 tsp dried oregano

5g basil

15ml white wine vinegar sachet

32g tomato paste

30ml mayonnaise

2 x 125g British chicken breast fillets

Method Preheat the oven to 220°C/ 200°C (fan)/ 425°F/ Gas 7. Add the chicken breasts to a baking tray (use tin foil to avoid mess!)

Peel and finely chop (or grate) the garlic. Combine the tomato paste, chopped garlic and a pinch of the dried oregano with 1 tbsp water and a pinch of salt – this is your pizza sauce.

Drain and pat the mozzarella dry with kitchen paper. Tear the drained mozzarella into rough, bite-sized pieces. Tear the basil leaves roughly.

Spread the pizza sauce over the chicken breasts. Top with the torn mozzarella. Sprinkle over the torn basil leaves.

Put the tray in the oven for 15-20 min or until the chicken is cooked through (no pink meat!) and the mozzarella is melted and golden.

Whilst the chicken is cooking, chop the cherry tomatoes in half. Slice the cucumber finely. Peel and slice the shallot as finely as you can. Add the chopped cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumber and sliced shallot to a large bowl with the baby leaf salad and give it a gentle mix up – this is your mixed salad.

Combine the mayonnaise with the white wine vinegar and remaining dried oregano with 1 tbsp olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper – this is your creamy dressing.

Serve the cheesy pizza-topped chicken with the mixed salad to the side. Drizzle the creamy dressing all over the salad. Enjoy!

Top tip for making Joe Wicks’ cheesy pizza-topped chicken with mixed salad Add wholegrain rice or pasta for a hit of healthy carbohydrates

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week