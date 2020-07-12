We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking for something healthy and filling this evening? Give this creamy chickpea curry loaded sweet potato from Joe Wicks a go.

This Joe Wicks creamy chickpea curry loaded sweet potato is not only healthy, packed with protein rather than carbohydrates to keep you fuller for longer, it’s a unique way to make curry and can a burst of creativity to your mid-week meals.

Whether you’re doing Joe Wicks’ Lean in 15 plan or just looking to eat healthier, his recipes are great for adding something new to your cooking repertoire and switching things up in the evening.

Joe Wicks creamy chickpea curry loaded sweet potato is especially a great one to go for, as it will suit everyone round the table. Young kids will love the twist to the classic curry and rice, with the sweet potato being a more colourful and exciting alternative, while older kids and adults will surely welcome something new on the table.

Whoever you’re cooking for, this recipe is surely one to try.

Looking for more exciting Joe Wicks recipes to try at home? We love this one for the Joe Wicks’ McLeanie turkey burger for a fun alternative on any takeaway meals you might have. Or these halloumi fries are sure to be a winner with any family, dipped in sweet chilli sauce.

Ingredients 1 brown onion

1 red chilli

1 lime

1 garlic clove

15g fresh root ginger

25g cashew nuts

5g coriander

120g baby leaf spinach

1 tbsp korma curry powder

1/2 Knorr vegetable stock cube

2 medium sweet potatoes

16g tomato paste

25g solid coconut cream

1 can of chickpeas (400g)

Method Preheat the oven to 220°C/ 200°C (fan)/ 425°F/ Gas 7. Pierce the sweet potatoes with a fork, then cook in the microwave for 5-7 min or until slightly softened. Transfer the sweet potatoes to a baking tray with a drizzle of vegetable oil and a generous pinch of salt. Put the tray in the oven and cook for 12-15 min or until the skin is crispy.

Meanwhile, boil half a kettle. Peel and finely chop the brown onion. Peel and finely chop (or grate) the garlic. Peel (scrape the skin off with a teaspoon) and finely chop (or grate) the ginger.

Heat a large, wide-based pan (preferably non-stick) with 1 tbsp vegetable oil over a medium heat. Once hot, add the chopped onion with a pinch of salt and cook for 4-6 min or until softened. Once softened, add the chopped ginger, chopped garlic and korma curry powder and cook for 1-2 min.

Whilst the onion is softening, dissolve 1/2 Knorr vegetable stock cube and the coconut cream in 200ml boiled water. Add the tomato paste and stir it all together – this is your coconut stock. Drain and rinse the chickpeas. Add the coconut stock and drained chickpeas and cook for 4-5 min or until the sauce has thickened.

Meanwhile, wash the spinach, then add it to a colander and pour boiled water all over it so that it starts to wilt. Rinse the wilted spinach under the cold tap until it’s cool. Once cool, squeeze the water out of the spinach. Once the curry has thickened, add the wilted spinach and the juice of ½ lime – this is your chickpea curry.

Once the potatoes are cooked, add the cashew nuts to the tray and return it to the oven for a further 2-3 min or until the cashews are golden and toasted.

Slice the red chilli into rounds. Chop the coriander roughly, including the stalks. Cut the remaining lime into wedges.

Cut the sweet potatoes in half, lengthways, and fill with the chickpea curry. Garnish with the chilli rounds (can’t handle the heat? Go easy!), chopped coriander, toasted cashew nuts and a lime wedge. Enjoy!

Top tip for making Joe Wicks’ creamy chickpea curry loaded sweet potato Watch the cashews like a hawk so you don't burn them!

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating