This Joe Wicks turkey burger will soon become your favourite Lean in 15 recipe. Bursting with flavour, this healthy burger recipe takes only 15 mins to make – and even less time to eat! Rather than making his lean burger with chicken, Joe Wicks picked turkey, which is just as lean and sometimes cheaper than chicken. To season the turkey mince and really give it a delicious flavour, Joe combines fish sauce, coriander and onions and adds it to the mince, before shaping it into patties, so the flavour really sticks. To make this turkey burger, Joe suggests getting regular buns, but you can also eat them on their own with a side salad if you’re cutting down on carbohydrates or simply want a lighter meal. This turkey burger recipes serves 2, but you can always double up if you’re feeding more people. Making burgers from scratch is great if you want to control how much salt you’re eating, as you know exactly what’s going in your patty. Joe says: ‘Another burger recipe? Guilty. Well, I did say I love burgers. And remember a turkey is not just for Christmas – combined with all these tasty ingredients, you really won’t be disappointed with this super-lean hero burger.’

Ingredients 400g turkey mince

3 tsp fish sauce

½ bunch coriander, leaves only, roughly chopped

2 tsp sesame oil

4 spring onions, finely sliced

Salt and pepper

2 burger buns

2 tbsp full-fat Greek yoghurt

3 tsp chipotle paste

Sliced tomato and lettuce leaves to serve

2 large sweet potatoes, cut into fries

Method Preheat your grill to the highest setting.

Chuck the turkey, fish sauce, coriander, sesame oil and spring onion into a large bowl. Season generously with salt and pepper, then get your hands stuck in and work the ingredients well. The more you work the meat, the better the burgers will hold together when cooked. Shape the meat into two equal patties.

Place the patties on your grill pan or baking tray and grill the burgers for 5 minutes on each side or until they are totally cooked through. Check by slicing into one of the patties to make sure the meat is white all the way through, with no raw pink bits left.

Meanwhile cut your burger buns in half. Mix together the yoghurt and chipotle paste and spread over the burger buns. Zap the sweet potato fries in the microwave for 7 minutes at 900w, then leave to rest for 30 seconds. Heat the coconut oil in a frying pan over a high heat. Add the sweet potato fried and fry for about 3 minutes on each side or until they are nicely browned all over. Drain on paper towels, and then season with a good pinch of salt.

When your burger buns are cooked, remove from the grill and build your dream burger stacking it up with tomato and lettuce – the bigger the better.

