We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Joe Wicks' miso tofu with stir-fried ginger greens is not only super healthy, it's a unique recipe that can mix up your mid-week meals.

One of the hardest things about switching to a healthier way of eating is deciding what to eat, but Joe Wicks’ Lean in 15 recipes are designed to do all the work for you – especially with this dish for miso tofu with stir-fried ginger greens.

Healthy and packed with vegetarian protein from the tofu, it’s an ideal dish for a quick go-to lunch or lighter dinner as the weather gets warmer.

If you’re not one for spending loads of time prepping a meal, you get all the ingredients you need for this Joe Wicks’ recipe in a box from Gousto – delivered straight to your front door.

Love this healthy recipe for Joe Wicks miso tofu? Try out his other recipes from Lean in 15. We love this one for vegan chickpea curry with tomato and spinach, as it’s filling and leftovers can be refrigerated for the following week.

Ingredients 1 garlic clove

15g fresh root ginger

8ml soy sauce

2 tbsp white miso paste

200g pak choi

150g spring greens

280g plain tofu

15ml mirin

5g black sesame seeds

80g blanched edamame beans

Method Boil a kettle. Drain the tofu and pat it dry with kitchen paper. Cut the tofu into cubes.

Rip the leaves off the spring greens, discard the tough stalks, then layer the leaves over each other, roll them up and slice into thin strips. Cut the pak choi in half, separating the white bases and green tops. Cut the white bases into bite-sized pieces. Cover the edamame beans with boiled water.

Add the miso paste and mirin to a small bowl with 1 tbsp vegetable oil and mix until smooth – this is your miso glaze. Peel and finely slice (don’t chop!) the garlic. Peel (scrape the skin off with a teaspoon) and finely chop the ginger into batons.

Heat a large, wide-based pan (preferably non-stick) with 1 tbsp vegetable oil over a high heat. Once hot, add the tofu cubes and cook for 5-6 min or until browned all over and starting to crisp.

Meanwhile, heat a a separate wide-based pan (preferably non-stick) with 1 tbsp vegetable oil over a medium-high heat. Once hot, add the shredded spring greens and pak choi bases and cook for 2-3 min or until starting to wilt.

Drain, then add the edamame beans, pak choi tops and chopped ginger and garlic to the greens and cook for a further 2-3 min or until fragrant and everything is tender with a bite. Add the soy sauce and give everything a good mix up – these are your ginger greens.

Once the tofu is golden, add the miso glaze and cook for 2-3 min or until the sauce has coated the tofu and starting to caramelise. Sprinkle over the black sesame seeds.

Serve the miso tofu with the stir-fried greens to the side. Enjoy!

Top tip for making Joe Wicks’ miso tofu with stir-fried ginger greens Add some beansprouts for more stir-fried goodness

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week