Joe Wicks' vegan chickpea curry with tomato and spinach is so satisfying you wouldn't know that it’s a meat-free vegan curry recipe.

Joe Wicks’ vegan chickpea curry with tomato and spinach is great for those who are experimenting with a vegan diet and need some tasty new inspiration. The recipe comes from his new vegetarian cookbook and if you loved Joe’s Lean in 15 recipes, you’re sure to be a big fan of his latest release. Once you’ve made this vegan curry recipe you’ll never want to opt for a shop-bought sauce again. Using just a handful of spices and fresh herbs, you’ll be amazed at how much flavour can come from such few ingredients! Just add rice or naan bread for a deliciously nutritious meal.

Ingredients 1 tbsp coconut oil

1⁄2 onion, finely chopped

salt and pepper

2 tsp garlic–ginger paste

1⁄2 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp garam masala

2 tomatoes, roughly chopped

1 x 400g tin of chickpeas

2 handfuls of spinach leaves

squeeze of lemon juice

handful of coriander leaves

coconut yoghurt, to serve – optional

Method Melt the coconut oil in a saucepan over a low heat. Chuck in the onion, along with a pinch of salt. Cook for 6 minutes until soft.

Stir in the garlic–ginger paste, turmeric and garam masala. Cook for 1 minute, stirring until it smells fragrant.

Turn up the heat, chuck in the tomatoes and the tin of chickpeas with all of their water. Season with a good pinch of salt and pepper, then leave the curry to bubble away for 5 minutes.

Drop in the spinach leaves. Once wilted, take the pan off the heat and squeeze in the lemon juice to taste. Spoon into a bowl, stir through most of the coriander leaves, then top with the rest. Serve with coconut yoghurt, if you like. This recipe was taken from Veggie Lean in 15 by Joe Wicks which is out now (Bluebird)

Top tip for making Joe Wicks’ vegan chickpea curry with tomato and spinach Freeze the curry into individual portions so you can grab what you need at any given time!

Click to rate ( 253 ratings) Sending your rating