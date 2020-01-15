Preheat the oven to 220°C/ 200°C (fan)/ 425°F/ Gas 7. Cut the sweet potato (skin on) into wedges.

Add the wedges to a large baking tray with a drizzle of vegetable oil and a generous pinch of salt and give everything a good mix up. Put the tray in the oven for 20 min or until the wedges are tender and starting to crisp.

Meanwhile, chop the chives finely. Peel and finely chop (or grate) the garlic. Add the chopped chives and garlic to a bowl along with the free from mayonnaise, a splash of water and give everything a good mix up – this is your chive mayo. Add the chipotle paste to a bowl with 2 tbsp olive oil and give everything a good mix up – this is your chipotle dressing.

Slice the button mushrooms finely. Add the sliced mushrooms to a bowl with the smoked paprika and a drizzle of olive oil and mix together until the mushrooms are fully coated in the paprika.

Drain and rinse the black beans. Chop the cherry tomatoes into quarters.

Heat a large, wide-based pan (preferably non-stick) with a drizzle of vegetable oil over a medium-high heat. Once hot, add the mushrooms to the pan with a pinch of salt and pepper and cook for 5-6 min or until starting to crisp slightly.

Once the mushrooms have started to crisp, add the chopped cherry tomatoes and half the black beans to the pan and cook for 2-3 min or until the tomatoes are starting to soften. Transfer the remaining black beans to a bowl, cover and keep in the fridge to use up to 3 days later.