A classic Anglo-Indian dish, full of spice and flavour, these Kedgeree cakes are easy to make at home. They’re the perfect option if you fancy something hearty for breakfast or brunch. Or you could serve them as a light dinner on a bed of salad.
This recipe serves 4 people and will take around 20 minutes to prepare and cook. These Kedgeree cakes are best made and eaten on the same day. However leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up 2 days.
Ingredients
- 8oz chilled pre-prepared mashed potato
- 8oz smoked haddock
- 1/2 oz butter
- 1/2 onion, finely chopped
- 1/4 tsp curry powder
- 2 chopped hard boiled eggs
- 2 beaten eggs
- 1oz flour
- 1tsp chopped parsley
- 3oz breadcrumbs
- 1tbp oil
- Salt and pepper
Method
Make the mash as per instructions
Melt the butter in a pan, add chopped onions and sweat, do not colour
Add curry powder, stir and cook gently for 1 minute
Add flaked smoked haddock, free of skin and bone. Stir and cook, do not break up too much
Take off heat and cool, add to mashed potato and chopped hard boiled eggs and mix
Beat the eggs, drip a little into fish cake, add parsley and season, mix
Divide mix into 8 even sized pieces. Mould into balls
Pass through seasoned flour, egg and breadcrumbs. Flatten and shape using a palette knife
Pan fry in a little oil