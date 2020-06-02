We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A classic Anglo-Indian dish, full of spice and flavour, these Kedgeree cakes are easy to make at home. They’re the perfect option if you fancy something hearty for breakfast or brunch. Or you could serve them as a light dinner on a bed of salad.

This recipe serves 4 people and will take around 20 minutes to prepare and cook. These Kedgeree cakes are best made and eaten on the same day. However leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up 2 days.

Ingredients 8oz chilled pre-prepared mashed potato

8oz smoked haddock

1/2 oz butter

1/2 onion, finely chopped

1/4 tsp curry powder

2 chopped hard boiled eggs

2 beaten eggs

1oz flour

1tsp chopped parsley

3oz breadcrumbs

1tbp oil

Salt and pepper

Method Make the mash as per instructions

Melt the butter in a pan, add chopped onions and sweat, do not colour

Add curry powder, stir and cook gently for 1 minute

Add flaked smoked haddock, free of skin and bone. Stir and cook, do not break up too much

Take off heat and cool, add to mashed potato and chopped hard boiled eggs and mix

Beat the eggs, drip a little into fish cake, add parsley and season, mix

Divide mix into 8 even sized pieces. Mould into balls

Pass through seasoned flour, egg and breadcrumbs. Flatten and shape using a palette knife

Pan fry in a little oil

