Lamb keema curry will keep you from reaching for that takeaway menu every time you feel tempted - it's so quick and easy to make and it's much lower in fat than a ready meal.

At 98p per serving, you’ll save loads of money too when it comes to making this keema curry which makes it even more dreamy. If you love hot food, then you can easily make it as spicy as you want it by adding extra chilli, or if you’re cooking for little ones then you can cut it out entirely if you want to be on the safe side!

Ingredients 2tsp sunflower oil

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic, crushed

3cm piece fresh ginger, chopped

1 green chilli, deseeded and chopped

1tbsp garam masala

1tsp each ground cumin, coriander

Pinch turmeric

3 large tomatoes, chopped

500g lamb mince

100g petits pois or garden peas

Small handful fresh coriander

Method Heat a pan with 1tsp of the oil and gently cook the onion, garlic, ginger, chilli and spices for 10-12 mins, until softened and fragrant. Add the tomatoes and cook for a further 5-6 mins. Tip into a blender and whizz until smooth.

Heat the remaining oil in the same pan and fry the lamb mince over a high heat, breaking up as you cook to prevent big lumps. Reduce the heat, then pour over the spice mix and simmer, covered, for 15 mins.

Add the peas for the final 5 mins. Top with fresh coriander and serve with steamed basmati rice, naan bread and mango chutney.

Top tip for making Keema curry If you don’t have all the individual spices, use 1 tbsp garam masala or 1 tbsp mild curry paste or powder according to taste