This key lime pie recipe is an American classic that originates from Florida Keys. It’s a simple dish which can be made in advance and served at any time of the day.

Key lime pie is named after the small Key limes that are found throughout the Florida Keys. Key limes are also grown in Mexico and South America.

Make this key lime pie recipe in the summer as a sweet, fresh dessert!

Ingredients 150g (5oz) digestive biscuits

75g (1oz) butter

2 large egg yolks

397g (14oz) can condensed Milk

100ml (3 1/2floz) freshly squeezed lime juice

Finely grated zest of 1 lime

Icing sugar, to dust

Lime zest and slices, to decorate

Method Put the biscuits in a bag and roll firmly with a rolling pin. Melt the butter and mix with the biscuit crumbs. Put in a 19cm flat tin and press firmly against the sides and base with the back of a spoon to make a flan case.

Put the egg yolks and condensed milk in a bowl and mix together, then add the lime juice and zest, and stir until the mixture thickens slightly.

Turn into the flan case, level the top and chill for 2 hrs until the filling sets. Dust with icing sugar. Decorate with grated lime zest and thin lime slices.

Top tip for making Key lime pie This recipe contains raw eggs and should be avoided by pregnant women and small children. For more information about this and eggs in general have a look at our Foods to avoid while pregnant article or How to choose and store eggs

Click to rate ( 58 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week