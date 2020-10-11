We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This king prawn stir-fry is quick, easy and full of fresh flavours.

We love this king prawn stir fry because it’s so simple but it tastes delicious. It’s also easy to adapt if you don’t have certain ingredients. We’ve given some options in the ingredients list. If you’re serving people who don’t eat meat then turn it into a vegetarian recipe by replacing the prawns with tofu.

Prawns are a great source of protein and very low in fat. They can be expensive but you can also buy them frozen and they are often cheaper then. If you can’t find raw prawns, you could use cooked but add then 30 seconds before the end of cooking otherwise they will become rubbery.

If quick, easy and delicious aren’t enough to sell this recipe to you, it’s also one of our healthy recipes. Less than 300 calories per person!

Ingredients 2tbsp sunflower oil

1 red onion, sliced into half moons

1 red or yellow pepper, seeds removed and sliced into thin strips

2 garlic cloves, sliced

1tsp sesame oil

200g raw and peeled king prawns

11⁄2tbsp soy sauce or tamari

200g spinach or 1 bok choy

Method Heat the oil in a wok or large frying pan. Once hot, add the onion and pepper. Fry until slightly softened and starting to brown. Toss in the slices of garlic.

Add the sesame oil and prawns. Cook for 2 mins or until the prawns have started to turn pink. Stir in the soy sauce and spinach or bok choy and fry until it begins to wilt. Plate up and enjoy!

Top tip for making King Prawn Stir Fry Try mixing up ingredients that you have left in the fridge e.g. chicken instead of prawns or sliced mushrooms to replace the peppers

