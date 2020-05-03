We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Celebrate all things British with Kirstie Allsopp’s Union Jack cake! A gorgeous berry-topped bake, this celebration cake is filled with strawberry jam and spread with a rich buttercream icing. Perfect for picnics, street parties or to brighten up a rainy day!

Kirstie Allsopp’s Union Jack celebration cake recipe is so easy to make at home. With a soft vanilla infused sponge and fresh tangy berries piled on top, this union jack celebration cake is sure to impress friends and family.

You can also make the sponge for this cake in advance. Once cooled, wrap the sponge in tin foil or store in an airtight container until you’re ready to decorate it. Like most cakes, this Union Jack celebration cake is best made and served on the same day. Watch it disappear off your guests plates in seconds!

Serve at Jubilee street parties, VE Day celebrations or any very British gathering!

Ingredients 200g (7oz) plain flour

405g can light condensed milk

2 eggs

2tsp vanilla extract

150g (5½oz) margarine or butter

3tsp baking powder

6tbsp strawberry conserve or jam

200g (7oz) icing sugar

100g (3½oz) margarine or butter, softened

2tsp vanilla extract

200g (7oz) mixed summer berries, to decorate

2 x 18cm (7in) sandwich cake tins, base lined with parchment

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas Mark 4.

Place the flour, condensed milk, egg, vanilla extract, margarine and baking powder in a bowl and beat with an electric hand mixer for 2-3 minutes until pale and fluffy.

Spoon into the tins and bake for approximately 25-30 minutes until springy to the touch and golden brown. Cool slightly then transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely.

Place one half of the cake onto a serving plate and spread with the jam. Sandwich together with the other half.

Beat the icing sugar, butter and vanilla with a few drops of water to bring the mixture to a soft consistency. Spread onto the cake. Arrange the berries on top in a Union Jack shape if you like!

Top tip for making Kirstie Allsopp’s Union Jack celebration cake Look out for natural vanilla extract – not essence. It is widely available in all good supermarkets and makes all the difference to baking homemade treats!

Click to rate ( 194 ratings) Sending your rating