This recipe for Korean BBQ chicken and waffles will transport you to the cool streets of South Korea with a hint of American comfort food.

We’ve marinated the chicken overnight in Korean BBQ sauce that we’ve pimped up with extra garlic, ginger and gochujang. Gochujang is a fermented Korean condiment made from chilli, rice, soybean, malt and salt. It’s a staple in every Korean household. For another example of where Gochujang adds lots of flavour, check out our recipe for baby back ribs. We’ve served our Korean BBQ chicken and waffles with some sweet and spicy pickled cucumbers (Oi Muchim). They take a matter of minutes to prepare and are essential to the dish. Not only do the pickled cucumbers cut through the sweetness of the waffles, they also balance out the sticky marinade on the chicken. Leftover chicken would be delicious shredded into a salad or bundled into a wrap for a quick lunch.

Ingredients For the marinade

1x 355g Korean BBQ sauce

2tbsp of gochujang

4cm piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated

1 garlic cloves, minced

8x skin on chicken thighs

For the waffles

250g plain flour

2tbsp caster sugar

2tsp baking powder

1tsp bicarbonate of soda

1tsp salt

420g buttermilk

2 eggs

115g unsalted butter, melted

For the pickled cucumber

1tbsp soy sauce

2tbsp mirin or rice vinegar

1tbsp sugar

1tsp gochugaru, or other chilli flakes, plus extra for garnish

2 spring onions

4 small pickling cucumbers, thinly sliced

1tsp sesame seeds

Sriracha mayo, to serve

Method Mix all of the marinade ingredients together in a large bowl and add in the chicken. Ideally, leave in the fridge overnight or for 1 hour minimum.

To make the waffles, sieve all the dry ingredients together. Whisk the buttermilk and eggs and stir this into the dry ingredients, followed by the butter.

Heat the waffle maker and ladle the batter in the centre and close the lid, cook for 5 mins, or until golden. Keep warm in the oven.

To make the pickled cucumber, mix the soy sauce, mirin, sugar and chilli flakes together, then add in the spring onions – reserving a few for garnish – and cucumber and sprinkle over the sesame seeds.

To cook the chicken, make sure your BBQ is at a medium heat and that the grill is oiled to prevent sticking. Cook skin-side down for 5 mins, then turn over and cook for a further 5-7 mins. Using a meat thermometer, check the internal temperature reaches 74C.

To serve, layer the waffles with sriracha mayo and place the cucumbers on top, add the chicken and a scattering of spring onions and sesame seeds

Top tip for making Korean bbq chicken and waffles If you don’t have a waffle maker, you can fry the batter into pancakes instead, or simply use shop bought waffles

