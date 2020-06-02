We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These delicious lamb and mint kofta kebabs are so easy to make at home.

It only takes 20 mins to cook these tasty lamb and mint kofta kebabs. These minced lamb meatballs are served Greek-style on skewers with couscous, chickpeas and peppers and come topped with a tasty mint yoghurt dip.

This simple Greek dish is the perfect option if you’re looking for something light for dinner or filling for lunch. Served with freshly prepared salad or homemade chips if you fancy a treat.

Even the kids will love our lamb and mint kofta kebabs. Just make sure you take the meatballs off of the skewers before serving.

This kofta recipe is best eaten on the day its made but any leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. Reheat thorougly and ensure the meat is piping hot before serving.

Ingredients 500g (1lb) lean minced lamb

1 onion, peeled and chopped

3 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

2 tbs chopped fresh mint

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

250g (8oz) couscous

1 tsp bouillon stock powder

290g jar flame roasted peppers, drained and chopped

410g can chickpeas, drained

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tbs chopped fresh parsley

Few sprigs of marjoram, optional

2 tbs olive oil

12 cherry tomatoes

4 tbs tzatziki (yogurt with mint or cucumber)

Few sprigs of fresh mint

8 bamboo skewers

Method Soak the skewers in a shallow dish of water. Put the minced lamb into a bowl with the onion, garlic, mint and salt and pepper. Mix everything together well. Shape into 24 walnut-sized balls. Thread 3 lamb koftas on to each skewer. Cover and chill.

Put the couscous into a bowl, add the bouillon stock powder and 200ml (7fl oz) boiling water. Stir and leave for a few minutes for the couscous to absorb the liquid. Add the peppers and chickpeas.

Add the lemon juice, parsley, 1 tbsp oil, salt and pepper. Stir to combine.

Preheat the grill to high. Put the koftas on to the grill pan with the tomatoes and drizzle with 1 tbs oil. Grill for 10 mins, remove the tomatoes and add the couscous. Turn the koftas and grill for 5 more mins.

Serve the koftas on top of the couscous, with a dollop of tzatziki, and garnish with a sprig of mint.

To freeze, open freeze the kebabs on sticks. Once frozen, cover with film and put into a freezer bag for up to 3 months. Grill from frozen for 25 mins.

Top tip for making Lamb and mint kofta kebabs You can use beans instead of chickpeas, and add any other grilled vegetables you like to the couscous — forinstance, artichokes.

