We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This lamb casserole recipe uses just one pot - so it saves on washing-up and takes just 10 mins to prepare. A delicious hearty family meal.

Learn how to make this classic lamb casserole recipe in no time. Add honey and tomatoes to this dish for a sweet, rich lamb casserole.

This delicious lamb casserole recipe serves 4 people and takes around 1hr and 40 mins to cook. But once the dish is covered and cooking you can do other things. Plus, the slow cooked lamb will be worth the wait – we promise!

Slow-cooking this lamb casserole makes the meat extra tender so it falls of the bone. The stock and gravy are made up of the rich flavour from the meat.

Add in heaps of veggies including peas, onion and carrot and you’ve got one mouth-watering family meal. Serve with crusty bread or mashed potatoes for the ultimate comfort food feast.

Watch how to make Lamb casserole

Ingredients 2tbsp plain flour

sea salt and black pepper

650g (1lb 6oz) lamb neck fillet, diced

2tbsp vegetable or rapeseed oil

12 button onions or shallots

1 carrot, peeled and diced

1tsp ground cinnamon

1 tin chopped tomatoes

2tsp runny honey

400ml chicken or lamb stock

200g (7oz) baby new potatoes

250g (9oz) frozen peas

1tbsp mint, finely chopped

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C (400°F, gas mark 6).

Season the flour and toss the lamb in it. Heat the oil in a large casserole and brown the lamb pieces in batches. Set aside and add the button onions and carrot to the pan. Cook for 5 to 10 mins, until the vegetables are a light golden brown. Add the cinnamon and cook for a further minute.

Add the chopped tomatoes, honey and stock, stirring well, and bring to the boil. Return the lamb to the pan, add the new potatoes and season to taste.

Cover and cook in the preheated oven for 1 hr and 20 mins, until the lamb is tender.

Remove from the oven and stir through the frozen peas, and a little more stock if necessary. Cook for a further 5 mins. Sprinkle with the chopped mint and serve.

Top tip for making Lamb casserole Lamb neck is ideal for stews and casseroles: it cooks fairly quickly and is much less fatty than other cuts.

Click to rate ( 799 ratings) Sending your rating