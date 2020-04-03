Lamb chop cutlets are very practical for tapas, with each bone holding a mouth-sized chunk of succulent lamb at the end. Their delicate flavour pairs well with this seasonal pea sauce, which makes a wonderful dip too!

Marinating meat for these lamb chops with pea and mint puree helps to tenderise meat and boosts the flavour with whatever you marinade it with. It works particularly well with cuts of meat that will be quickly cooked such as the lamb chops here.

Lamb chops are slightly more expensive than other cuts of meat but the flavour and texture definitely makes it worth it. They should still be slightly pink in the middle but make sure to leave them to rest before serving as this will make them more moist. Peas and mint as we have used here work great with lamb as their natural sweetness compliments the slightly gamey flavour. Lemon and garlic in this lamb chops with pea and mint puree recipe also cut through the fatty nature of lamb, and of course rosemary is a classic pairing.

Ingredients 8 lamb chop cutlets

2 garlic cloves, crushed

Juice of 1 lemon

2tbsp olive oil

2 small globe artichokes

250g frozen peas

½ small pack of fresh mint, leaves picked

5tbsp crème fraiche

½ a pack of chives

Juice of ½ a lemon

Method Preheat the oven to 200C/Gas 6. In a non metallic bowl, mix the lamb chops with the garlic, lemon and 1tbsp oil and leave to marinade.

Bring a pan of salted water to the boil, cook the artichokes for 10-15 mins until tender and a knife can be placed through them. Once soft, cut the artichokes into quarters, place in a baking tray and drizzle in a little oil. Cook for 10 mins in the hot oven until tender and crispy on the outside.

In a heatproof bowl, cover the peas with just boiled water and leave to stand for 2 mins. Drain then add to a food processor with the mint, crème fraiche, chives, lemon juice and seasoning. Whiz until as smooth as you like and adjust seasoning.

Heat a wide pan over high heat and cook the lamb chops for 3, fat side down and then 3-4 mins each side, until browned and cooked to your liking. (You may need to do this in batches). Warm the puree through and serve with the lamb and artichoke.

Top tip for making Lamb chops with pea and mint puree Lamb chop cutlets make ideal finger food for a special occasion

