We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Take your taste buds on a trip to Greece with our lamb traybake. It’s beautifully fragrant with flavours of feta, mint and oregano and easy to make too.

In this lamb traybake we have used a delicate blend of spices for a truly authentic taste. You really can’t beat the combination of lamb, spices and crumbly feta cheese. If you like heat add some chilli to the meat mixture but if you’re cooking for the whole family, consider serving it with a chilli sauce instead. This dish is easy to prepare ahead but if you’re pressed for time use store-bought meatballs instead.

If you have leftovers try chopping everything up and mixing into fluffy cous cous or pile into a pitta bread with salad for a tasty lunch. Feeling inspired? Check out our other Greek recipes like this comforting beef stifado.

Ingredients For the meatballs

1tbsp cumin seeds

1tbsp coriander seeds

400g minced lamb

1 echalion shallot, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

50g fresh breadcrumbs

1 egg yolk

1tbsp dried oregano

1tbsp chopped fresh mint, plus extra for garnish

For the vegetables

1tbsp olive oil

500g charlotte potatoes, halved

300g baby aubergines, halved

1 large courgette, cut into 1in chunks

250g cherry tomatoes

100g Greek feta

2-3tbsp natural yogurt, to serve

Method Preheat the oven to 200C/Gas 6. In a frying pan, toast the spices until fragrant and then crush into a pestle and mortar, set aside.

Mix the lamb, shallot, garlic, breadcrumbs and egg yolk together in a bowl, add in the dried oregano, fresh mint and half of the ground spices. Shape into balls and brown in hot frying pan.

Meanwhile, tip the veg into a deep baking tray, drizzle over the oil and toss together with the remaining ground spices. Add the meatballs and roast in the oven for 25-30 mins. Remove from the oven, sprinkle with fresh mint and crumble over the feta, with a drizzle of natural yogurt to finish..

Top tip for making Lamb traybake with feta and roasted veg If you’d like extra crispy potatoes, start them on their own before you make the meatballs

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating