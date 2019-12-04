Lasagne is a classic that everyone loves. Make this easy lasagne recipe to share with the whole family and everyone will love this classic Italian dinner.

This lasagne recipe has layers of lean beef mince and tomato sauce, cheddar and parmesan cheese sauce and lasagne sheets. This simple lasagne recipe serves 6-8 people and is ideal if you’re feeding lots of people in one go. It’ll be on the table in 2 hours, but it’s so worth the wait. If you want to make this recipe healthier, swap the beef mince for turkey mince or for the vegetarian version opt for Quorn mince instead. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. Reheat thoroughly before serving again. And the best part about this delicious lasagne recipe? You can freeze it too! So that’s tasty, quick dinners sorted if you like to plan ahead. Just leave the lasagne to cool after cooking, then pop into an airtight container and freeze straight away for up to 1 month. To defrost, leave in the fridge overnight and then make sure you reheat it thoroughly before serving.

Watch how to make Lasagne

Ingredients 1 tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, peeled and finely chopped

1 carrot, peeled and chopped

2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

500g (1lb) lean minced beef

4 tbsp red wine

2 tbsp tomato ketchup

400g can chopped tomatoes

2 tsp dried oregano

2 bay leaves

700ml (24fl oz) milk

1 small onion, peeled and quartered

3 tbsp cornflour

100g (3½oz) ready-grated Cheddar and mozzarella, mixed

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Freshly grated nutmeg

250-300g pack fresh lasagne sheets

30g (1oz) Parmesan, grated

Large ovenproof baking dish

Method To make the meat sauce: Heat the oil in large pan, add the onion and carrot and fry for 10 mins. Add the garlic, cook for another 2 mins and then tip this into a bowl.

Brown the mince. Put onions back in, add the wine, ketchup, tomatoes, oregano and a bay leaf. Simmer for 30 mins.

To make the white sauce: Put all but 3 tbsps of milk in a pan. Add the other bay leaf and the onion. Bring to the boil, then take it of the heat and leave it for 15 mins. Take out the onion and bay leaf. Mix the reserved 3 tbsps milk with the cornflour and whisk into the infused milk over a medium heat. Bring to the boil and simmer for 2 minutes to make a thickish, smooth sauce. Add the Cheddar and mozzarella and season well, with lots of nutmeg, too.

Set the oven to Gas Mark 6 or 200°C. Spoon a thin layer of meat sauce into the dish, then a little cheese sauce. Put a layer of lasagne on top, add more of the meat and cheese sauces, for another couple of layers. Finish with lasagne sheets and cheese sauce. Sprinkle with Parmesan. Bake for 45-60 mins.

Top tip for making Lasagne Use a tub of cheese sauce for speed, if you like. Work out how many sheets of lasagne you’ll need for the top layer and set them aside before layering up.