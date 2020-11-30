We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our delicious Lebkuchen recipe is the perfect festive treat. Serve with hot tea or mulled wine or try packaging them up as an edible gift.

Lebkuchen is a traditional German gingerbread biscuit synonymous with Christmas Markets and the festive season.They’re beautifully spiced with cinnamon, clove and mace, and have some wonderful citrus notes from orange and/or lemon zest.

Our easy Lebkuchen cookies are soft and chewy, unlike their crunchy gingerbread counterpart. Classically Lebkuchen are heart or star-shaped and finished with icing but you can bake them any shape you like.

Feeling really fancy? Try drizzling with melted chocolate, a mix of white and dark would look very attractive. They’re great served with hot chocolate, a cup of tea or coffee, or even a hot mug of mulled wine.

Ingredients 200g honey/golden syrup

150g black treacle

100g light brown sugar

1 egg, beaten

Zest of 1 orange

375g plain flour

1tsp baking powder

2tsp ground ginger

1tsp ground cinnamon

1tsp ground nutmeg

Small pinch of ground clove

Method In a small pan, melt the honey, muscovado and butter together, set aside. In a bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, and spices, along with the ground almonds. Add the zest of the orange, pour over the butter mixture and mix into a dough. Wrap in baking paper and chill for 15-20 mins.

Preheat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. On a floured surface, roll the dough to 1cm thick and cut desired shapes. Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment and bake for 8-10 mins, these want to still be soft when baked. Remove from the oven and leave to cool.

Meanwhile, mix the icing sugar and liquid together until smooth, dip the top of the biscuits in the glaze and leave to set. If you desire, melt some dark chocolate and coat the bottom of the biscuits. Leave to set.

Top tip for making Lebkuchen These will store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

The German biscuit lebkuchen is very much like our gingerbread. Due to the cinammon and other spices ther are generally quite sweet, nutty and have a spicy aroma. Like gingerbread, lebkuchen is a nice, soft biscuit, and if you add chopped nuts can also have a delicious crunch.

These biscuits are so delicious they don't really need to be decorated, but if you wanted to gift them as a present or just elevate their look for your own enjoyment it's super easy! As they can have a nice flat surface, you could use royal icing to decorate your biscuits.

You can do as intricate or as simple a design you like, just make sure you get the right consistency of icing so it doesn't run all over the place. You can follow our easy guide on how to make royal icing to help you.

Click to rate ( 135 ratings) Sending your rating