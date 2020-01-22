This creamy leek and mushroom risotto recipe is a delicious twist on a traditional risotto recipe, and helps use up those vegetables left lying around in the fridge.
Leek and mushroom risotto is a great comfort food and also a good way to get your kids to eat their veggies.
It doesn’t take long to make, risotto is easier than many people think, just follow this recipe and have a little patience and you’ll be serving up a warming, hearty dish in no time!
Ingredients
- 50g (2oz) butter
- 15ml (1tbsp) olive oil
- 2 large leeks, trimmed and sliced
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 225g (8oz) risotto rice
- 900ml (1½ pt) hot vegetable stock
- 175g (6oz) button mushrooms, wiped
- 25g (1oz) grated Parmesan cheese
- 15ml (1tbsp) fresh chopped parsley
Method
Heat half the butter and the oil in a large, deep frying pan. Add the leeks and garlic and fry gently for 10 mins until softened but not brown. Stir in the rice and cook for 1 min.
Gradually add the stock to the rice, making sure it’s absorbed before adding more, stirring all the time. Continue until all the stock has been added and the rice is tender (approx 20 mins).
Heat the rest of the butter in a frying pan and fry the mushrooms over a high heat for 2-3 mins until golden brown. Stir most of the Parmesan cheese into the risotto and season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Serve risotto in warmed bowls topped with the mushrooms, parsley and rest of the Parmesan.
Top tip for making Leek and mushroom risotto
For an extra creamy risotto, melt 150g (5oz) of soft Dolcelatte cheese into the rice shortly before serving.