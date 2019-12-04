Leek and potato soup with peas is a classic recipe but we’ve given it a modern twist with the addition of sweet peas and a crunchy garnish of saffron leek rings. Our leek and potato soup with peas is perfect to make ahead and take for packed lunches or to keep in the freezer for days when you’re short on time. Leek and potato is always delicious served with crusty bread and butter for dunking. This soup only takes 30 mins to cook and works out at only 134 calories per serving. It’s great for making for a family as it serves a big group and if you wanted to freeze it, you can do so once it’s chilled and simply reheat whenever you want to enjoy it.

Ingredients 2 large leeks (about 500g), well washed

1 onion, peeled and chopped

30g butter

2 vegetable stock pots or cubes

1 large potato (about 250g) peeled and chopped

100g peas

For the garnish:

1 medium egg white

A pinch of saffron threads

1 level tbsp plain flour

Oil, for frying

Method Set aside a 10cm piece of leek for the garnish. Slice the rest of the leek and cook in a large pan with the onion, in the butter, until softened – about 10 minutes. Pour in 1ltr water and add the stock pots/cubes. Bring to the boil, add the potato and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the peas and cook for another 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, put the egg white in a small bowl, add the saffron strands and leave to infuse. Slice the reserved leek and put the separated rings in cold water. Whisk the egg white, then whisk in the flour and seasoning to make a smooth batter.

Blend the soup in a food processor until smooth (or keep it lumpy if you prefer). Season and reheat if necessary.

Heat some oil in a small pan, drain and dry the leek rings, then dip them in batter and fry until golden and crunchy. Drain on kitchen paper. Pour the soup into bowl, add crispy leek rings and seasoning.

Top tip for making Leek and potato soup with peas Use a fork to dip the leeks in the batter and a draining spoon to take them out of the hot oil. Add some cream to make it extra special.