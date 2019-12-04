This chicken and potato bake is a great way of using up leftover roast chicken or turkey. Just mix it in with bacon, herbs and potatoes to make this tasty bake. This easy leftover chicken bake uses a rich creamy sauce which works wonders with the tender cuts of chicken meat and soft, buttery potatoes on top. If you don’t have any bacon in the fridge you could opt for other hams instead like pancetta or leave out altogether. A delicious, wholesome meal for all the family. This recipe serves 2 people and will take around 1hr and 15 mins to cook. It’s well worth the wait and the quantities in this recipe can be double or tripled to suit your family. This dish is great for hiding veggies too so add some leafy greens like spinach or kale to the chicken filling to count towards your family’s 5-a-day. This recipe best made and eaten on the same day.

Ingredients 500g potatoes (1lb 2oz), peeled

1tbsp sunflower oil

1 onion, peeled and thinly sliced into rings

1-2 rashers bacon, fat and rind removed, cut into thin strips

225g (8oz) cooked turkey or chicken, cut into 2.5cm (1in) pieces (leftover from Sunday's roast)

1tsp dried mixed herbs

150ml (¼pt) double cream

15oml (¼pt) chicken stock

25g (1oz) butter, melted

Method Cut potatoes into slices approximately 0.5cm (¼in) thick. Place potato slices in a large saucepan, cover with cold water, add a little salt and bring up to boil, then pour into a colander to drain.

Meanwhile, preheat oven to 200°C (400°F,gas mark 6). Heat oil in a large frying pan, add onion and bacon and cook gently until onion is softened.

Mix turkey or chicken and herbs into onion and bacon, and then transfer to a shallow, baking dish.

Pour cream and stock over chicken or turkey, and then cover with overlapping potato slices. Brush with butter, place on a baking tray and cook for45 mins-1 hr, or until potatoes are cooked and golden brown.

Top tip for making Chicken and potato bake If potatoes start to brown too quickly, cover loosely withfoil. The mixture can also be used as a filling for pies orpasties, using home-madeshortcrust pastry.