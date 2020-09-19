We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When life gives you lemons, bake our lemon and thyme squares!

If like us, you’re a sucker for lemon curd – rich and creamy, but sharp at the same time, then a batch of these lemon-thyme squares is the right bake for you.

An irresistible buttery shortbread base delicately scented with lemon thyme topped with a zesty lemon curd-style filling. Enjoy one of these fresh little bars al fresco when the sun is shining, or even brighten up your day when the weather isn’t too bright.

They’re great for summer picnics accompanied by our other picnic recipes. Plus they are a great bake sale recipe.

If you want to enjoy them all on your own, sit down with a perfect cup of tea.

Ingredients For the shortbread:

250g butter, softened

125g caster sugar

2tsp vanilla paste

2tbsp fresh lemon thyme

250g plain flour

2tbsp cornflour

For the lemon filling:

6 large eggs

400g caster sugar

zest of 4 lemons, plus 240ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

150g plain flour

Icing sugar, for dusting

You will need:

23x33cm baking tin, lined with parchment

Method For the shortbread, cream the butter until pale, then add the sugar, vanilla and lemon thyme, and mix to combine. Sift the plain flour, cornflour and 1⁄4tsp salt together, and mix this into the butter until just combined. Turn out the dough, shape into a ball and then press flat into the baking tin. Chill for 20 mins.

Heat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. Bake the shortbread for 15 mins before removing and leaving to cool.

For the filling, whisk the eggs and sugar together until smooth, then add the lemon zest and juice, and stir. Sift in the flour and mix. Pour the filling over the shortbread, return the tin to the oven and bake for a further 30 mins, or until just set. Leave to cool completely before dusting with icing sugar and slicing.

Top tip for making Lemon and Thyme Squares Feel free to leave the thyme out if you'd prefer

