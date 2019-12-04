Lemon cake is delicious, quick and easy to make and this lemon cake recipe is a real winner. Another great cake from Woman's Weekly.

This delicious, quick and easy lemon cake recipe is a classic. Infused with fresh lemons and topped with a sweet lemon curd buttercream. This cake serves 12 people and will take around 35 mins to bake plus cooling and decorating time. Store any leftover lemon cake in an airtight container for up to 2 days or you can freeze this cake too without the lemon curd buttercream so if you’re making ahead for a bake sale or special occasion this cake is a great choice. This sponge cake recipe would work just as well with other citrus fruits instead so try orange or lime instead.

Ingredients 250g

butter, softened

250g caster sugar

250g self-raising flour

4 medium eggs

2tbsp milk

Finely zested rind of 2 lemons

4 level tbsp caster sugar

4tbsp water

Juice 2 lemons

3 level tbsp lemon curd

125g unsalted butter, softened

250g icing sugar

4 level tbsp lemon curd

Pinch of salt

2 x 18cm solid base sandwich tins, buttered and base-lined

Method Set the oven to 180°C.

To make the cake: Beat the butter. Add the remaining ingredients to it and beat until smooth. Divide mixture between sandwich tins, and level surface.

Bake cakes in the centre of oven for 30-35 mins, or until they have risen and feel just firm to the touch in the centre.

Meanwhile, to make syrup: Pour 4tbsp water into a small pan; add sugar. Place pan on a low heat and stir until sugar dissolves. Increase heat and bring mixture to the boil; boil rapidly for 1 min, then remove pan from heat and add lemon juice.

When cakes are cooked, remove from oven and pour syrup over each one. Leave cakes in tins for about 10 minutes until syrup has soaked in, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Cut each cake in half horizontally, to give 4 layers in total. Sandwich together with 1tbsp lemon curd spread between each layer.

To make the frosting: Beat butter until very soft, then add remaining ingredients and beat well until fluffy. Spread over the top and sides of the cake.

Top tip for making Lemon cake Freeze cake at the end of step 5. Allow the cake to defrost before filling and frosting.