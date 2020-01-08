Lemon chicken and rice stir-fry only takes 20 minutes and is perfect for making with the kids if you’re trying to teach them some new skills in the kitchen. The Chinese marinade is made with lemon juice, passata, soy sauce, ginger paste and garlic, meaning it’s full of flavour. This stir-fry recipe serves four people, so it is the perfect midweek meal for the whole family that will leave them all feeling full and satisfied.

Sugar snap peas are full of vitamin C and add a great crunchy and sweet element this classic chicken stir-fry dish. Baby sweetcorn are full of vitamin B and folic acid too – so there are plenty of health benefits to this tasty chicken recipe. Plus you’ll be safe in the knowledge that the kids are getting some of their five-a-day.

Ingredients 200g chicken, cut into small strips

1tbsp sunflower oil

200g cooked rice pouch

100g frozen peas

100g sugar snaps

100g sweetcorn or baby corn chopped

1-2 spring onions, chopped

1tbsp sesame seeds

For the marinade:

2tbsp tomato pasta sauce, passata or tomato puree

2tbsp reduced salt soy sauce

1tsp ginger paste

1tsp garlic paste

Juice

½

lemon (add the zest if you like)

Method Put all the marinade ingredients into a non-metallic bowl and add the chicken. Leave to marinate, until ready to cook.

Add the oil to a wok or deep frying pan and fry the chicken. Reserve the marinade. Stir-fry for 3-4 mins, then add the veg and stir-fry for a further 2-3 mins.

Add the rice and the reserved marinade, along with 2-3tbsp water and stir-fry until piping hot. Toss the spring onion through the rice and serve sprinkled with the sesame seeds.

Top tip for making Lemon chicken and rice stir-fry Add some red chillies chopped to give the marinade a fiery kick of spice.

