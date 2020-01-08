Lemon chicken stir-fry is a really quick and filling choice that you can have dished up on the table in 30 minutes! This stir-fry serves two, but if you wanted to make it for a family, simply double up on your ingredients. You can’t beat a good old chicken stir-fry if you’re after something super speedy that won’t fail to disappoint. If you’ve got the time, marinate your chicken in the spices for an extra deep flavour – an hour or two would be ideal, but if not, the flavours will still come together in the pan. This is a zingy and flavoursome stir-fry that the whole family will love.

Watch how to make Lemon chicken stir-fry with noodles

Ingredients Finely grated zest and juice of ½ lemon

1 tbsp chopped fresh coriander

2 small cloves garlic, crushed

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

175g (6oz) skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into strips

1 tbsp sesame seeds

2 tsp sesame oil

1 cm (½ in) piece fresh root ginger, peeled and finely chopped

100g (3 1/2oz) dried medium egg noodles

1 carrot, cut into matchsticks

1 small leek. washed and thinly sliced

100g (3 ½oz) mangetout, trimmed

55g (2oz) bean sprouts

2-4 tbsp chicken or vegetable stock

1 tbsp dry sherry or unsweetened apple juice

2-3 tsp reduced-sodium soy sauce, or to taste

Method To make this chicken breast recipe, combine lemon zest and juice, coriander, half the garlic and the black pepper in a non-metallic dish.

Add chicken; turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.

In a non-stick wok over a medium-high heat dry-fry sesame seeds until toasted; set aside.

Add oil to wok; stir-fry ginger and remaining garlic for 30 seconds. Add chicken and marinade; stir-fry for 3-4 minutes. Meanwhile, cook noodles according to packet instructions; drain well and keep hot.

Add carrot and leek to wok; stir-fry for 1-2 minutes. Add remaining vegetables; stir-fry for 2-3 minutes or until chicken is cooked. Add stock. sherry and soy sauce; stir-fry for 1 minute. Add hot noodles and sesame seeds; toss and serve.

Top tip for making Lemon chicken stir-fry with noodles Serve the stir-fry with fresh green vegetables for an extra health boost

