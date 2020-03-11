Lemon curd is ideal for spreading over toast or filling cakes. This tangy curd isn’t as hard to make at home as you might think. So, why not give it a go!

There are just four ingredients in this lemon curd recipe, and you may have them all at home in your kitchen cupboard already.

If you make a big batch, you can store the curd in jars for up to two weeks. Keep the jars in the fridge to ensure freshness.

Tie ribbon around the jars and label them to give as an edible gift with a zesty twist!

Ingredients 125g (4oz) butter

175g (6oz) caster sugar

Finely grated rind and juice (150ml/1⁄4 pint) of 2 large lemons

2 medium eggs, roughly beaten

Method Put the butter, sugar, lemon rind and strained juice in the top of a double saucepan over simmering water, or in a glass bowl over a pan of simmering water. Stir until the sugar dissolves and the mixture is hot, but not boiling, then stir about half a cupful of this on to the beaten eggs.

Pour the egg mixture into the buttery mixture and stir continually over the heat for 6-8 minutes, or until it thickens. It should coat the back of a wooden spoon.

Pour the lemon curd into small, sterilised jars. Seal, label and store in a cool place.

Top tip for making Lemon curd Once opened, store the jar of curd in the fridge

