We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Hot roast potatoes are always delicious, but these have zingy shreds of lemon rind making them even more tempting.

Roast potatoes, hot out of the oven, are one of life’s greatest simple pleasures. Even simply cooked, with salt and pepper, they are delicious. But we think these Mediterranean-inspired lemon roast Jersey Royals are a step above the rest. They would be amazing with fish dishes, a lamb shank or as a special twist for vegetarians, especially from March to July when they are in season. If you wanted to take these potatoes up a level, we recommend toasting some coriander seeds in a dry pan and adding them at the last five minutes of roasting for a little crunch and subtle, mild spice. Using small new potatoes will reduce the cooking time, you could halve bigger ones if it’s all you can find. We don’t think it’s likely but if you do have leftover roast potatoes, consider chopping them up and mixing with a few other ingredients to make patties – they are delicious served with a runny poached egg.

Ingredients 500g Jersey Royal potatoes

Olive oil

Maldon sea salt and cracked black pepper

3 large garlic cloves, peeled and sliced in half

Zest of 1 unwaxed lemon

Sprigs of lemon thyme

Method Heat the oven to 220C/ Gas 7. Scatter the Jersey royal potatoes into 1 large or 2 smaller roasting tins, and rub well in oil. Season generously with salt and pepper.

Put the potatoes in the oven for 20 mins. The skin should start to crisp and turn a golden colour. Reduce the oven temperature to 190C/Gas 5, shake the potatoes, add the garlic and cook for a further 20 mins.

Remove the potatoes from the oven and, using a large grater setting, grate lemon rind over them. Add lemon thyme sprigs, give everything a toss and return to the oven for 5 more mins.

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating