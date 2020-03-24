These lemon shortbread eggs and rabbits are great for making at Easter with the kids.

Our lemon shortbread eggs and rabbits are so easy to make and taste delicious too. This recipe will take 20 mins to bake. Leave each Easter biscuit to cool completely before adding decorations otherwise they’ll melt off the biscuits. The kids will love helping you make these shortbread eggs and rabbits, decorated with Smarties and sugar balls. Each biscuit is infused with lemon. If you’re trying to be good this Easter you’ll be glad to know that one of these biscuits works out at only 121 calories per serving. Leftovers can be stored into an airtight container on the kitchen side for up to 3 days – if they last that long! This recipe makes 8-12 biscuits but if you’ve got a lot of people round for Easter or you’re making as an Easter gift you could double the mixture to make more.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

150g (5oz) plain flour

50g (1¾oz) caster sugar

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

100g (3½oz) unsalted butter

For the decoration:

Tubes of ready-to-use icing fitted with writing piping tubes

For the rabbits:

Blue- and pink-coloured sweets e.g. Smarties

Pink sugar (see useful info below)

For the eggs:

Multi-coloured sugar balls (see useful info below)

Easter egg and/or rabbit cutters (see useful info below)

Baking sheets, buttered or lined with non-stick silicone liners

Method Set the oven to moderately hot, gas mark 5 or 190°C. To make the biscuit dough: Tip the flour into a bowl and stir in the sugar and lemon zest. Add the butter and rub it in until the mixture starts to bind together. Alternatively, whizz all the ingredients together in a food processor or until the ingredients start to bind together.

Roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface and use the cutter(s) to cut out shapes. Lay the biscuits on baking sheets and bake in the centre of the oven for 15-18 mins, or until they are a light-golden colour. Remove from the oven and leave them to cool for a few minutes on the baking sheets, then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Decorate the cold biscuits using the tubes of icing. While the icing is still soft, stick the coloured sweets on to the rabbits for the eyes and noses, and sprinkle the pink sugar on to the rabbit ears. Stick the coloured sugar balls on to the egg-shaped biscuits. Leave the icing to set before serving the biscuits.

Top tip for making Lemon shortbread eggs and rabbits Woman's Weekly cookery editor Sue McMahon says: 'Biscuits will keep for 2-3 days in an airtight container, but they're not suitable for freezing.'

