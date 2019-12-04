These lemongrass and lime herby chicken kebabs are a healthy recipe from Weight Watchers with a deliciously flavourful Asian twist.
So easy to make, they’re great for summer barbecues or winter grills. Just serve with rice or pitta for a lovely healthy meal.
Ingredients
- 2bsp soy sauce
- 1 lemongrass stem, very finely chopped
- Grated zest and juice of a lime
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 2tbsp fresh coriander, chopped
- 600g skinless boneless chicken breasts, cut into chunks
- salt and freshly ground black pepper
- To serve:
- 250g dried easy-cook rice
- 4 lime wedges
- Coriander sprigs
Method
In a bowl, mix together the soy sauce, lemongrass, lime zest and juice, garlic and chopped coriander.
Add the chunks of chicken and season. Mix well, cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to marinate.
Meanwhile, soak eight wooden kebab sticks in hot water to prevent them from burning. Bring a saucepan of water to the boil, add the rice and cook according to the packet instructions.
Preheat the grill to high. Thread the chicken pieces on to the soaked kebab sticks. Grill for 8–10 minutes, turning often. Make sure that the chicken is thoroughly cooked – there should be no trace of pink juices. Cook for a few minutes more, if necessary.
Drain the rice and serve with the chicken kebabs, garnished with the lime wedges and coriander sprigs.
Top tip for making Lemongrass and lime herby chicken kebabs
You can buy prepared lemongrass in tubes or small jars, either alongside the fresh herbs or in the spice section at the supermarket. Refrigerate and keep for up to 6 weeks once opened.