In a bowl, mix together the soy sauce, lemongrass, lime zest and juice, garlic and chopped coriander.

Add the chunks of chicken and season. Mix well, cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to marinate.

Meanwhile, soak eight wooden kebab sticks in hot water to prevent them from burning. Bring a saucepan of water to the boil, add the rice and cook according to the packet instructions.

Preheat the grill to high. Thread the chicken pieces on to the soaked kebab sticks. Grill for 8–10 minutes, turning often. Make sure that the chicken is thoroughly cooked – there should be no trace of pink juices. Cook for a few minutes more, if necessary.