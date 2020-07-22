We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This classic chocolate cupcake recipe is easy to follow and makes perfectly delicious chocolate cupcakes every time.

This chocolate cupcakes recipe not only shows you how to make soft, chocolate sponge cakes, it also shows you how to make a rich chocolate buttercream to pipe on top. This is the ultimate chocolate cupcake recipe and regularly voted into the top cake recipes on GoodtoKnow.

You can learn how to make perfect chocolate buttercream and rich chocolate sponges with this easy chocolate cupcake recipe. This recipe makes 12 delicious cupcakes and takes 50 mins to prepare and bake. Tried, tested and guaranteed by you!

Decorate with chocolate curls, sprinkles or your favourite sweets before serving. These cupcakes are great for sharing, and would be perfect for kids parties or family gatherings. Yum!

Love making cupcakes? We’ve got loads more delicious cupcake recipes here!

Watch how to make Chocolate cupcakes

Ingredients 100g plain flour

20g cocoa powder

140g caster sugar

1.5tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

40g unsalted butter at room temperature

120ml whole milk

1 egg

¼tsp of vanilla extract

600g icing sugar sifted

200g unsalted butter

80g cocoa powder

80ml whole milk

Method To make this cupcake recipe, preheat the oven to 170°C (325°F) gas 3.

Put flour, cocoa, sugar and baking powder, salt and butter in a free-standing mixer with paddle attachment. Mix together until you have a sandy consistency.

Whisk milk, egg and vanilla in a jug. Slowly pour half into the mixture, beat to combine and then turn the mixer up to high speed to get rid of any lumps.

Turn the mixer down to a slower speed and pour in the remaining mixture. Continue to mix for a couple of mins. Do not over mix.

Spoon mixture into the 12 cases and cook for 20 mins.

For the chocolate buttercream: Beat icing sugar, butter and cocoa powder together in a free-standing mixer on a medium speed. Turn down to a low speed and add milk gradually, once mixed turn up to a high speed again and beat for approx 5 mins and mixture is light and fluffy.

Use a piping bag and metal nozzle to pipe onto top of cooled cupcakes.

Decorate with blueberries, edible gold stars and glitter. You could also try decorating these chocolate cupcakes with regal iced cut outs or lustre spray.

Top tip for making Chocolate cupcakes Decorate your chocolate cucpakes with fresh fruit including blueberries, strawberries or raspberries.