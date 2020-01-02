Blend the crab meat, ground ginger, coriander leaf and lime zest.

Open out a spring roll wrap and brush with egg yolk or water.

Spread 1tbs crab mixture over the wrap, fold in the two sides and roll up, sealing the

edges with egg yolk or water.

Repeat with the remaining crab mixture and spring roll wraps. Refrigerate for at least one hr.

Deep fry the spring rolls in oil for 3-4 mins, until golden brown and crispy all over.