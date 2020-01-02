Trending:

Lime, ginger & crab spring rolls recipe

serves:

4

Prep:

1 hr

Cooking:

3 min
-4

Zingy, oriental crab spring rolls – a perfect snack or a dinner party starter

Ingredients

  • 200g (7oz) crab meat, drained
  • 1-2tsp ground ginger
  • 1-2tsp coriander leaf
  • Zest of 1 lime
  • 1 packet spring roll wraps or pastry
  • 1 egg yolk or water
  • Oil for deep frying

Method

  • Blend the crab meat, ground ginger, coriander leaf and lime zest.

  • Open out a spring roll wrap and brush with egg yolk or water.

  • Spread 1tbs crab mixture over the wrap, fold in the two sides and roll up, sealing the

  • edges with egg yolk or water.

  • Repeat with the remaining crab mixture and spring roll wraps. Refrigerate for at least one hr.

  • Deep fry the spring rolls in oil for 3-4 mins, until golden brown and crispy all over.

  • Delicious served with sweet chilli sauce.

