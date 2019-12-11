This low-calorie Thai green vegetable curry is only 215 calories per serving, which makes it the perfect recipe if you’re watching your diet and looking to eat healthier. This quick-to-make Thai curry is low in fat and calories but big on taste – a guaranteed vegetarian favourite. It’s full of healthy veg which means you’ll be getting plenty of your 5-a-day. If you would like to add some meat, then it’s a good way to use up any leftover roast chicken – simply shred it and add it in at the end until it’s all thoroughly reheated. You can also just as easily add prawns if you like. This recipe will be loved by vegetarians and carnivores alike.
Ingredients
- 15ml (1tbsp) oil
- 175g (6oz) shallots, peeled and halved
- 30ml (2tbsp) Thai green curry paste
- 400ml can reduced-fat coconut milk
- 450g (1lb) cauliflower florets
- 1 red pepper, deseeded and cut into strips
- 175g (6oz) green beans, halved
- 100g (4oz) baby sweetcorn, halved
- 30ml (2tbsp) soy sauce
- Juice of half a lime
- Fresh coriander, to garnish
Method
Heat the oil in a large deep frying pan and fry the shallots for 5 mins. Stir in the curry paste and cook for 1 min then pour in 1 litre (1¾ pt) water and the coconut milk.
Add the cauliflower and simmer gently for 10 mins then add the pepper, green beans and sweetcorn. Simmer for a further 6-8 mins until all the vegetables are just tender.
Stir in the soy sauce and lime juice, and season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Serve in bowls garnished with fresh coriander leaves.
Top tip for making Low-calorie Thai green vegetable curry
If you prefer a spicier flavour, fry a finely chopped red or green chilli with the shallots.