This low-calorie Thai green vegetable curry is only 215 calories per serving, which makes it the perfect recipe if you’re watching your diet and looking to eat healthier. This quick-to-make Thai curry is low in fat and calories but big on taste – a guaranteed vegetarian favourite. It’s full of healthy veg which means you’ll be getting plenty of your 5-a-day. If you would like to add some meat, then it’s a good way to use up any leftover roast chicken – simply shred it and add it in at the end until it’s all thoroughly reheated. You can also just as easily add prawns if you like. This recipe will be loved by vegetarians and carnivores alike.

Ingredients 15ml (1tbsp) oil

175g (6oz) shallots, peeled and halved

30ml (2tbsp) Thai green curry paste

400ml can reduced-fat coconut milk

450g (1lb) cauliflower florets

1 red pepper, deseeded and cut into strips

175g (6oz) green beans, halved

100g (4oz) baby sweetcorn, halved

30ml (2tbsp) soy sauce

Juice of half a lime

Fresh coriander, to garnish

Method Heat the oil in a large deep frying pan and fry the shallots for 5 mins. Stir in the curry paste and cook for 1 min then pour in 1 litre (1¾ pt) water and the coconut milk.

Add the cauliflower and simmer gently for 10 mins then add the pepper, green beans and sweetcorn. Simmer for a further 6-8 mins until all the vegetables are just tender.

Stir in the soy sauce and lime juice, and season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Serve in bowls garnished with fresh coriander leaves.

Top tip for making Low-calorie Thai green vegetable curry If you prefer a spicier flavour, fry a finely chopped red or green chilli with the shallots.