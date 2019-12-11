These delicious low-sugar chocolate chip cookies really do taste as good as they look. They’re low in sugar, swapping the usual caster sugar for granulated sweetener instead. This recipe also uses unsweetened cocoa powder and dark chocolate too, which makes them even lighter in sugar. You don’t miss out on any sweetness as the almond milk and the vanilla extract add plenty of flavour to the mix. These cookies only take 7 mins to cook which means they’ll be crisp on the outside and gooey in the middle – as all great cookies should be. Just line up a cuppa and a glass of milk for the little ones and enjoy!

Ingredients 125ml almond milk

2tbsps ground flaxseeds

285g spelt flour

75g unsweetened cocoa powder (preferably raw)

1¼tsps bicarbonate of soda

125ml sunflower oil

190g granulated sweetener of choice

1tbsp vanilla extract

175g dark chocolate chips

Method To make this cookies recipe, preheat the oven to 180˚C/350˚F/Gas mark 4 and line 2 baking sheets with foil.

Mix together the almond milk and ground flaxseeds and set aside to thicken for a few minutes.

Separately, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder and bicarbonate of soda in a large bowl.

Add the sunflower oil, sweetener and vanilla extract to the milk-seed mixture and stir thoroughly. After about 5 minutes you’ll start to see it thicken up even more.

Pour the liquid mixture into the bowl of dry ingredients and stir to combine. It will look far too liquidy to resemble regular cookie dough, so set it aside for about 10–15 minutes and you’ll see it change. Stir it again once thick.

Pinch off pieces of dough a little smaller than a golf ball and roll into balls between your hands. Flatten them to discs about 1cm thick and arrange on the prepared baking sheets. They will spread a lot during baking, so leave plenty of space between them.

Bake the cookies in the preheated oven for about 7 minutes, after which they will seem too soft to remove, but they will harden as they cool. Gently transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely. They will still be gooey and soft in the middle, which for me is how a perfect cookie should be.

Top tip for making Low-sugar chocolate chip cookies Store in an airtight container for up to 4 days