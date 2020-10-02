We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Add an elegant Parisian flair to tea time with these glazed fruit tarts.

These tiny fruit tarts will definitely impress your guests if you serve them with afternoon tea. This is also a low sugar recipe, which will no doubt make your guests even happier! You can use shop bought pastry for this recipe but do make your own if you prefer. The shortcrust is lined into cases to make tiny cups of pastry before getting filled with a vanilla flaked creme pat which is made with stevia rather than sugar, though you will not be able to tell the difference. To finish off you can decorate it with fresh fruit and brush it with a marmalade glaze. Fancy trying a few other pastry based dishes? Try this Linzer Torte or these Lemon Cheesecake Tarts.

Ingredients 1 x 320g shortcrust pastry

200g frozen or fresh strawberries, raspberries and blueberries

5 tbsp low sugar marmalade

mint leaves (optional)

For the Crème patisserie:

300ml semi skimmed milk

1 vanilla pod

1 egg yolk

1 whole egg

25g Silver Spoon caster sugar with stevia

25g flour

you will also need:

12 x 6.5cm diameter tart tins

Method Heat the oven to 200 C, 180 C fan. Roll the pastry out and use it to line the tart tins, then place on a baking sheet and chill in the fridge for 10 minutes. Line the cases with baking parchment and baking beans and cook for 10 minutes. Remove the paper and beans and cook for a further 5 minutes until golden.

Take the cases out of the oven and allow to cool, then remove from the tins. You can freeze the pastry at this point if you wish; bring back to room temperature before filling.

To make the filling, heat the milk with the vanilla and leave to infuse for 30 mins. Place the egg, yolk, sugar and flour in a bowl and mix well. Remove the vanilla pod from the milk and pour it over the egg mixture, stirring all of the time, until combined.

Clean the saucepan and pour the mixture back into it. Cook it over a low heat, stirring all the time. It may appear a little lumpy. Turn the temperature up to a medium heat and simmer for 5 mins until thickened and smooth. Pour onto a plate and cover with damp greaseproof paper.

When you are ready to assemble; use a spoon to stir the crème patisserie together until smooth and transfer it to a piping back with a 2 cm nozzle. Pipe the crème pat into each tart case and then top with the fruit. Mix the marmalade with 3 tbsp of water and heat until smooth, if the marmalade has strips of peel then pass it through a sieve. Use a pastry brush to glaze the top of the tarts. Place a small mint leaf on top of each tart.

Top tip for making Low sugar fruit tart The vanilla pod can be gently cleaned with a little cold water, dried and then kept in an airtight container and then used up to 6 more times to infuse milk or cream

