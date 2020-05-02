We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Learn how to make these simple low-sugar malt loaf bars in just a few simple steps.

Our low-sugar malt loaf bars are easy to make at home. It’s always nice to include a little treat in your child’s school packed lunch. However, cakes and biscuits are a big no-no. Thankfully, these low-sugar malt loaf bars are here to save the day!

Malt extract is used as a natural sweetener, while wholemeal flour adds some extra fibre. The resulting loaves are sticky, squidgy and full of flavour; a perfectly healthy, lunch box treat! Each bar is packed with sultanas and a hint of mixed spice.

If you want to turn these bars into a dessert treat, how about serving them warm with some creamy homemade custard? The family are going to love sharing these malt loaves.

Ingredients 100g plain flour

100g plain wholemeal flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp ground mixed spice

225g sultanas

175g barley malt extract

2 tbsp honey

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

150ml cold black tea

Method Preheat the oven to 150C, gas 2. Grease the individual holes of a mini loaf tin, or place greaseproof mini loaf cases onto a baking tray. Alternatively, you can grease and line a 2lb loaf tin.

First of all, weigh the plain flour, wholemeal flour, baking powder, mixed spice and sultanas into a large mixing bowl.

Measure the malt extract and honey into a small saucepan and place over a low heat. As soon as the mixture becomes runny, take it off the heat. Don’t let it boil!

Pour the cold black tea, beaten eggs and malt mixture into the bowl of dry ingredients. Use a wooden spoon and mix to combine.

The mixture will be very runny, but don’t panic, that’s just how it should be! Spoon the mixture into the mini loaf tins/loaf cases or into a 2lb loaf tin. The mixture will only rise a little as it cooks, so fill your cases or tin ¾ full.

Place your malt loaves into the pre-heated oven and leave to cook. The mini loaves will take 45-50 minutes to cook, the 2lb loaf will take between 1 hour 15 minutes and 1 hour 30 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the middle of the loaf, comes out clean.

Leave the malt loaves to cool in the tin for around 10 minutes and then turn out to cool completely on a wire rack.

Try to resist eating them straight away. Leave them overnight and they will be lovely and sticky by the morning!

Top tip for making Low-sugar malt loaf bars These malt loaves will keep for over a week in an airtight container.

Click to rate ( 281 ratings) Sending your rating