Low-sugar malt loaf bars recipe

makes: 8
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 20 min
Cooking: 50 min
    • Learn how to make these simple low-sugar malt loaf bars in just a few simple steps.

    Our low-sugar malt loaf bars are easy to make at home. It’s always nice to include a little treat in your child’s school packed lunch. However, cakes and biscuits are a big no-no. Thankfully, these low-sugar malt loaf bars are here to save the day!

    Malt extract is used as a natural sweetener, while wholemeal flour adds some extra fibre. The resulting loaves are sticky, squidgy and full of flavour; a perfectly healthy, lunch box treat! Each bar is packed with sultanas and a hint of mixed spice.

    If you want to turn these bars into a dessert treat, how about serving them warm with some creamy homemade custard? The family are going to love sharing these malt loaves.

    Ingredients

    • 100g plain flour
    • 100g plain wholemeal flour
    • 1 tsp baking powder
    • 1 tsp ground mixed spice
    • 225g sultanas
    • 175g barley malt extract
    • 2 tbsp honey
    • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
    • 150ml cold black tea

    Method

    • Preheat the oven to 150C, gas 2. Grease the individual holes of a mini loaf tin, or place greaseproof mini loaf cases onto a baking tray. Alternatively, you can grease and line a 2lb loaf tin.

    • First of all, weigh the plain flour, wholemeal flour, baking powder, mixed spice and sultanas into a large mixing bowl.

    • Measure the malt extract and honey into a small saucepan and place over a low heat. As soon as the mixture becomes runny, take it off the heat. Don’t let it boil!

    • Pour the cold black tea, beaten eggs and malt mixture into the bowl of dry ingredients. Use a wooden spoon and mix to combine.

    • The mixture will be very runny, but don’t panic, that’s just how it should be! Spoon the mixture into the mini loaf tins/loaf cases or into a 2lb loaf tin. The mixture will only rise a little as it cooks, so fill your cases or tin ¾ full.

    • Place your malt loaves into the pre-heated oven and leave to cook. The mini loaves will take 45-50 minutes to cook, the 2lb loaf will take between 1 hour 15 minutes and 1 hour 30 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the middle of the loaf, comes out clean.

    • Leave the malt loaves to cool in the tin for around 10 minutes and then turn out to cool completely on a wire rack.

    • Try to resist eating them straight away. Leave them overnight and they will be lovely and sticky by the morning!

    Top tip for making Low-sugar malt loaf bars

    These malt loaves will keep for over a week in an airtight container.

