Our lower-fat penne carbonara recipe is ideal if you're trying to be good or looking for a diet-friendly recipe but want to satisfy those hunger pangs.

This classic lower-fat penne carbonara recipe recipe is made with a reduced fat cheese sauce and has a fabulous flavour! This recipes serves 4 people and will take around 25 mins to prepare and cook. Serve a portion of this delicious pasta dish with a side salad or toss through spinach leaves to add to your 5-a-day count. You can dish this up for a quick, easy, tasty and satisfying weeknight dinner for the whole family, or serve with a bottle of wine for a romantic Friday night meal with your other half.

Ingredients 300g penne, dried pasta shapes or spaghetti

1 tsp vegetable oil

4 rashers lean back bacon (or use turkey rashers), snipped into pieces

1 bunch spring onions, trimmed and finely chopped

150g lower-fat soft cheese with garlic and herbs

1 large egg

150ml 1% fat milk

40g reduced fat Parmesan or reduced fat mature cheese, finely grated

2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley (optional)

Ground black pepper

Method Bring a large saucepan of water to the boil. Add the pasta or spaghetti and cook for 8-12 minutes, according to pack instructions.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large non-stick frying pan. Add the bacon and spring onions and cook them for about 5 minutes, stirring often. Remove from the heat.

Beat together the soft cheese and egg in a mixing bowl, then stir in the bacon and spring onions. Add the milk, half the cheese and the parsley (if using). Season with some pepper.

Drain the pasta, then return it to the saucepan. Add the egg mixture and heat gently for 2-3 minutes, stirring constantly, until the mixture cooks and thickens. Serve, sprinkled with the remaining cheese.

Top tip for making Lower-fat penne carbonara Try adding 75g thawed frozen peas, stirring them in just after adding the egg mixture to the pasta.

