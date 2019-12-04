This macaroni cheese recipe is the ultimate comfort food and you really can't beat a classic recipe that's perfectly creamy, cheesy and with a really crunchy breadcrumb top.

We love this super simple macaroni cheese recipe that makes foolproof macaroni cheese every time in under 45 minutes! Whether you want to make mac and cheese as a side to meat and veg, or you love to enjoy it as a main on its own, this is the best recipe for it. Even better, this recipe can be frozen and enjoyed at a later date if you’ve made too much or simply want to make up a batch in advance so it’s ready to go whenever you fancy it and don’t want the hassle of cooking.

Ingredients 350g (12oz) macaroni

1-2 tbsp white breadcrumbs

1-2 tbsp freshly grated Parmesan cheese

For the white sauce

:

600ml (1 pint) milk

1 onion, roughly chopped

1 bay leaf

6-8 peppercorns

Handful of parsley stalks

50g (1¾oz) butter

50g (1¾oz) plain flour

Salt and white pepper

250g (8oz) mature Cheddar cheese, grated

1 tsp made English mustard, optional

Method Set the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.

To make the white sauce: Pour the milk into a pan and add the onion, bay leaf, peppercorns and parsley stalks. Place the pan on the hob and bring to the boil. Remove the pan from the heat and leave the milk to infuse for 30 minutes. Strain the milk into a jug, discarding the flavourings.

Melt the butter in a clean pan. Tip in the flour and mix well until it binds together to form a thick paste. Cook the paste for 1-2 minutes over a low heat to cook the flour, but not to colour it.

Gradually add the infused milk, beating well all the time it’s cooking and allowing the mixture to come to the boil between each addition of milk.

Once all the milk has been added, simmer the sauce for a few minutes and season to taste with salt and white pepper. The sauce can be used immediately.

Cook the macaroni in boiling water for about 12 mins, or according to the packet instructions, until it’s just tender. Drain it well.

Stir the Cheddar into the white sauce and then the mustard, if using. Add the pasta and mix well, then turn the mixture out into an ovenproof dish.

Scatter the breadcrumbs and Parmesan over the top of the macaroni. Bake it in the centre of the oven for 20-30 mins, or until it’s light golden and the sauce is bubbling at the edges. Serve immediately with a freshly made salad.

Top tip for making Macaroni cheese For a variation, add crispy smoked bacon lardons to the sauce when mixing it into the macaroni.