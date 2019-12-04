Trending:

makes:

24

Skill:

easy

Cost:

cheap

Prep:

05 min

Cooking:

10 min
plus 15mins cooling time

This cooking with kids recipe will show you how to make marshmallow crispy bites with your kids – each stage is clearly labelled for Mum or Dad or for your child. If you’re little ones love cereal for breakfast then this easy-to-make treat will be right up their street. Crispy, chewy and utterly addictive, you’ll have to hide them after one taste! With only three ingredients, it’s a great cupboard staple for a party – just add a birthday candle into each square and sprinkle over some edible glitter for a girly princess touch!

Ingredients

  • 45g butter
  • 300g marshmallows
  • 180g sugared crispy cereal

Method

  • Mum or Dad: Grease a tray pan with a little oil. Melt the butter in a large saucepan over a low heat. Add the marshmallows and cook gently until they are completely melted. Stir constantly before taking the pan off the heat. Pour into a large clean bowl.

  • Child: Add the cereal to the bowl and mix using a plastic spoon.

  • Mum or Dad and child together: Press the mixture into the tray. Flatten the top and allow to cool completely before the adult cuts them into squares.

Top tip for making Make with kids: Marshmallow crispy bites

Stir through chocolate chips or sprinkle them over for an extra treat

