With its sticky, bread-like texture and glazed finish, you won't be able to resist baking this classic malt loaf recipe.
Learn how to make this sweet and sticky malt loaf in just a few simple steps. The black treacle and sticky sultanas make a great combo.
Our recipe shows you how to make this malf loaf in a breadmaker and by hand too. Once you’ve made this sticky cake once, we’re sure its going to become a family favourite.
Leftover loaf can be wrapped in tin foil and stored in a cool dry place for up to 3 days. You could also store this loaf in a airtight cake tin.
Slightly toast it first if you like and eat it with your afternoon cuppa. And don’t forget a generous spread of butter before serving.
Ingredients
- 1tsp granulated sugar
- 75g (3oz) butter
- 1tbsp molasses
- 1tbsp black treacle
- 1tbsp malt extract
- 200g (7oz) strong wholemeal bread flour
- 200g (7oz) strong white bread flour
- 1tsp salt
- 250ml (8fl oz) water
- 1tsp fast-action/easy-blend yeast
- 200g (7oz) sultanas
- You'll also need:
- Breadmaker (optional)
- 1kg (2lb) loaf tin
- Baking parchment
Method
- To bake in a breadmaker: Place all of the ingredients into the bread pan, except the sultanas, following the manufacturers’ instructions regarding the order of liquid/dry ingredients. Place the sultanas in the nut/raisin dispenser (if available) and set your machine to the wholewheat raisin setting, medium loaf, medium crust. If you do not have a nut/raisin dispenser add the sultanas when the machine indicates with a beeping sound, and close the lid.
OR
- To bake by hand: Preheat the oven to 160°C/325°F/gas 3 and line a 1kg (2lb) loaf tin with baking parchment.
- In a saucepan, over a low heat to avoid burning, melt the sugar, butter, molasses, treacle and malt extract.
- Place both flours and the salt in a large mixing bowl. Make a well in the centre and add the water, yeast and sultanas. Mix it all together until smooth. Stir in the melted butter mixture and mix together.
- Pour the mixture into the prepared loaf tin and bake in the preheated oven for 40 – 50 mins until the top is firm.
Top tip for making Malt loaf
This bread recipe includes two sets of instructions to help you bake a delicious malt loaf using a breadmaker or by hand if you don't have one.