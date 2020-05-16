We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With its sticky, bread-like texture and glazed finish, you won't be able to resist baking this classic malt loaf recipe.

The black treacle and sticky sultanas make a great combo.

Our recipe shows you how to make this malf loaf in a breadmaker and by hand too.

Leftover loaf can be wrapped in tin foil and stored in a cool dry place for up to 3 days. You could also store this loaf in a airtight cake tin.

Slightly toast it first if you like and eat it with your afternoon cuppa. And don’t forget a generous spread of butter before serving.

Ingredients 1tsp granulated sugar

75g (3oz) butter

1tbsp molasses

1tbsp black treacle

1tbsp malt extract

200g (7oz) strong wholemeal bread flour

200g (7oz) strong white bread flour

1tsp salt

250ml (8fl oz) water

1tsp fast-action/easy-blend yeast

200g (7oz) sultanas

You'll also need:

Breadmaker (optional)

1kg (2lb) loaf tin

Baking parchment

Method To bake in a breadmaker: Place all of the ingredients into the bread pan, except the sultanas, following the manufacturers’ instructions regarding the order of liquid/dry ingredients. Place the sultanas in the nut/raisin dispenser (if available) and set your machine to the wholewheat raisin setting, medium loaf, medium crust. If you do not have a nut/raisin dispenser add the sultanas when the machine indicates with a beeping sound, and close the lid. OR To bake by hand: Preheat the oven to 160°C/325°F/gas 3 and line a 1kg (2lb) loaf tin with baking parchment. In a saucepan, over a low heat to avoid burning, melt the sugar, butter, molasses, treacle and malt extract. Place both flours and the salt in a large mixing bowl. Make a well in the centre and add the water, yeast and sultanas. Mix it all together until smooth. Stir in the melted butter mixture and mix together. Pour the mixture into the prepared loaf tin and bake in the preheated oven for 40 – 50 mins until the top is firm.



Top tip for making Malt loaf This bread recipe includes two sets of instructions to help you bake a delicious malt loaf using a breadmaker or by hand if you don't have one.

