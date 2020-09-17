We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tired of the same old brownie recipe? Yeah, we thought so… Introducing our Malteser Chocolate Brownies!

The fudgiest, gooiest, maltiest brownies out there. Each brownie is swirled with pools of malty cream cheese for that all-important squidge-factor. Then they are topped with Maltesers for some added crunch.

These will make a great dessert at your next dinner party. Serve straight from the oven with some homemade vanilla ice cream, they’ll go down a real treat. We also have lots of other dinner party recipes.

Wrap them up and pop them in your picnic basket for your next trip to the park, or you can just keep it simple and enjoy with a glass of ice-cold milk.

This traybake is also great for bake sales. Why not take a look at our other traybake recipes too?

Ingredients For the malt cheesecake swirl:

350g cream cheese

90g malt extract

For the brownies:

225g butter

300g dark chocolate

3 large eggs

275g light brown sugar

90g plain flour

90g bag Maltesers

You will need:

23x33cm brownie tin, lined with baking parchment

Method Heat the oven to 160C/Gas 3. For the malt cheesecake swirl, whisk together the cream cheese and malt extract, and set aside. For the brownies, melt the butter and chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water. Once fully melted, take off the heat to cool slightly.

Whisk the eggs and sugar together until light, fluffy, and doubled in volume. Fold this into the chocolate mix and then sift over the flour, folding gently.

Pour the brownie mix into the prepared tin. Add dollops of the malted cream cheese on top and swirl through the batter with a skewer or knife. Bake in the oven for 35-40 mins. Remove from the oven and cool for 2-3 hrs before cutting into squares. Top with Maltesers.

Top tip for making Malteser Chocolate Brownie These also work well with Munchies

