This Maltesers cheesecake is an easy cheesecake recipe Maltesers fans will LOVE! It's best made, served and eaten on the same day, but you probably won't have any leftovers anyway.

This easy Maltesers cheesecake recipe is really simple to make and features a fun twist with the chocolate treat, so what’s not to love? This wickedly crunchy vanilla cheesecake uses crushed Maltesers in the base as well as in the creamy filling. Maltesers cheesecake is perfect for parties all year round.

Lorraine Pascale’s Maltesers cheesecake recipe serves 6-8 people. It may take a little time to make and chill but it’s a dessert that’s well worth the wait. This cheesecake is best made, served and eaten on the same day, but you probably won’t have any leftovers anyway! If you do, store it in the fridge and eat within 2 days. Decorate this cheesecake with plenty of Maltesers and serve with a dash of cream or more Maltesers – the choice is yours!

Ingredients 100g digestive biscuits

200g Maltesers

125g melted butter, plus extra for buttering the pan

800g cream cheese

200ml sour cream

200g icing sugar

Couple of drops of vanilla extract

100ml double cream

150g roughly crushed Maltesers extra whole ones to decorate the top if desired.

.

Method For the base: Butter a 20 cm spring form pan with melted butter.

Whizz the base ingredients in a blender until they are like fine breadcrumbs.

Pour this crumb mixture into a bowl and add the melted butter. Mix everything together then tip into the spring form pan. Press it down so it is level and compact with the back of a large spoon then put the tin in the fridge for a good 30 mins to firm up.

For the topping: Put the cream cheese, sour cream, icing sugar and vanilla in a bowl and beat together until combined.

In another bowl whisk the double cream until to a medium peak.

Pour the whipped cream in a bowl with the cream cheese, sour cream, icing sugar and vanilla and fold gently together.

Add the crushed Maltesers and fold to combine.

To assemble: Take the tin containing the biscuit base from the fridge and tip the creamy mixture over the top of it. Spread it around to level and then bang the tin a couple of times on the work surface to make sure it touches the base mixture evenly and there are no gaps.

Place in the fridge for an hour or two to set. Once ready to serve, remove from the fridge and press the Maltesers into the topping if using. Cut and serve.

Top tip for making Lorraine Pascale’s easy Maltesers cheesecake Why not drizzle with melted chocolate before serving? It'll give the cheesecake a professional-looking finish!