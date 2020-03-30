This Maltesers mug cake recipe is so easy to make at home. A mug cake is so much fun to make and can be served up in under 5 minutes, perfect for any sudden cake craving!

Unlike traditional cake recipes which take a while to prep and bake, a mug cake can be ready to eat in under 20 minutes.

Children will love to get involved with making this Maltesers mug cake too. So if you’re looking for things to do with kids, let them help you make a mug cake! They can measure in all the ingredients and whisk with a fork then watch with excitement as their cake rises in the microwave.

This chocolate mug cake is surprisingly light and and you can make plenty to share with the family. This mug cake recipe is best made and eaten on the same day for the best taste. Why not experiment with other chocolates? Swap the Maltesers for Dairy Milk chopped into bite sized pieces or how about give your mug cake a honeycomb flavour my adding crushed Crunchie bar? Delicious!

Ingredients 5 level tbsp self-raising flour

5 level tbsp caster sugar

1 heaped tbsp malt drink powder

2 tbsp milk

2 tbsp sunflower oil

1 medium egg

2 drops of vanilla extract

6-8 Maltesers

Method Find your largest mug. The cake will rise up a lot when it cooks in the microwave!

Ask your child to use a tablespoon to measure the flour, sugar, malt drink powder, milk and sunflower oil into the mug. Depending on the age of your child, you may need to help out when it comes to pouring the milk and the oil.

It’s a good idea to crack the egg into a separate bowl or cup first, just so that you can easily pick out any bits of egg shell! Pour the egg into the mug. Your child can use a fork to whisk all the ingredients together until the mixture becomes smooth.

The cake mixture should be halfway up the mug. If your mixture is higher than halfway, it might be wise to pour half the mixture into another mug and make two mug cakes. Pop the Maltesers into the cake mixture.

Even if you are using a good size mug, expect some overspill. To avoid a messy microwave, simply place a microwaveable plate under your mug to catch any cake mixture that may spill over the sides!

Cook the cake in the microwave (my microwave is 800W. E.) on high, for 3 minutes. Make sure that your child can see into the microwave as it’s quite exciting to watch the cake rise up!

The cooked cake will be extremely hot when it comes out of the microwave so be ready with the oven gloves and leave it to cool for a good few minutes before digging in!

Top tip for making Maltesers mug cake Swap the Maltesers for other chocolate treats like Minstrels, chocolate chips or pieces of Toblerone

Click to rate ( 85 ratings) Sending your rating