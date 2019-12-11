Maple roast gammon is a real party classic. Made with a sweet glaze this maple roast gammon is really moreish, and a cheap way to feed a crowd. We love this recipe served up with piles of buttery mashed potatoes and a light gravy for an indulgent Sunday lunch or dinner. And with Easter coming up it’s the perfect time to try out this delicious maple roast gammon recipe because it would go perfectly in a Christmas or Easter lunch. This sticky ham would go perfectly with all your usual Sunday roast sides come the end of the week and your usual Christmas and Easter trimmings. The sweetness of the maple syrup in this maple roast gammon works great with saltiness of the classic meat. We’ve gone for a half boiled, half baked method for our maple roast gammon, to help keep the meat moist and full of flavour. While you’re boiling it you can add in other things too, to help perfume the meat. Cooking it in beer, orange juice or stock will give it an extra hit of flavour and will also make a great liquid to make gravy or rich soup from. This may have just overtaken roast chicken… Love a good roast, we’ve got loads more delicious ideas for a great roast dinner right here!

Ingredients 2kg (4lb) smoked gammon joint (boneless)

2 bay leaves

For the glaze:

4 level tbsp Amber No.2 Maple Syrup

1 level tsp ground cloves

Method Weigh the gammon to calculate the boiling time. It will take 25 mins per 500g (1lb), plus 20 mins, so a 2kg (4lb) joint will take 2 hours.

Place the gammon in a large pan and pour in enough water to cover it. Add the bay leaves to the water.

Place the pan on the hob and bring the contents to the boil. Reduce the heat and cover the pan. Simmer the gammon for the calculated cooking time, and then remove pan from the heat.

Set the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5.

Lift the gammon out of the pan and place it on a board. Pour about 150ml (¼ pint) cooking juices into a roasting tin and discard the rest. Cut away any string or netting which is holding it in shape, and any skin, to leave a thin layer of fat. Use a small, sharp knife to cut through the fat in a diamond pattern. Mix together the maple syrup and ground cloves, and brush it over the top of the gammon.

Place the ham in the roasting tin with a small amount of cooking liquor and put the tin in the centre of the oven for 25-35 mins, or until the topping is a light golden colour. Remove the ham from the oven and transfer it to a warmed serving plate or board, cover it with foil and leave it in a warm place for about 10 mins before carving.

Top tip for making Maple roast gammon To freeze: Any leftover cooked ham can be packed into freezer bags and frozen for up to 1 month. Allow the ham to defrost before serving.