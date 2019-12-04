Marie Rose sauce is also known as seafood, cocktail or burger sauce and this tangy dressing is easily made with a few store cupboard ingredients.

This Marie Rose sauce recipe (often referred to seafood, cocktail or burger sauce) is made from good quality mayonnaise, ketchup, Worcestershire Sauce, lemon juice and a hint of seasoning.

Often used as the base sauce for that 1980s’ classic dish, the prawn cocktail, this tangy dressing adds a hint of zing to starters and mains.

The calorie count provided with this Marie Rose sauce recipe is for full-fat mayonnaise. For a less calorific version, replace half the mayo with natural yogurt or half fat crème fraiche. This easy recipe makes 250ml of sauce and takes 10 mins to create, plus chilling time.

Watch how to make Marie Rose sauce

Ingredients 200ml mayonnaise

2tbsp tomato ketchup

¼tsp cayenne pepper

Dash of Tabasco or Worcestershire sauce

Squeeze of lemon juice, to taste

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method Place the mayonnaise in a bowl and stir in the tomato ketchup, cayenne pepper and Tabasco or Worcestershire sauce.

Add lemon juice to taste and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Cover and chill in the fridge for at least 2 hrs before serving.

Top tip for making Marie Rose sauce For a quick and easy starter, mix the sauce with 350g cooked peeled prawns and a little fresh chopped dill. Divide between four individual glasses and garnish each with a sprig of fresh dill.