Weigh the bread flour and butter into a large mixing bowl. Your little helper can now take over and use their fingers to rub the butter into the flour.

Pour the sachet of yeast and the small amount of sugar into the flour and butter mixture.

Add the sticky Marmite to the warm water and stir until the Marmite dissolves. The Marmite is used in place of salt, so there is no need to add extra!

Pour the Marmite water into the mixing bowl to join the other ingredients. Ask your child if they would like to bring the dough together with their hands. If they are unsure of the sticky mixture, start them off with a wooden spoon!

Once the mixture has come together to form a ball of dough, it’s time to tip it out onto a worktop. Pour a little oil on your worktop; it will stop your dough from sticking while you knead it. You can of course use flour instead, if you prefer.

Take it in turns with your child to pull and knead the dough for 5-10 minutes, until the dough is soft, smooth and springs back when pressed with a finger. Don’t worry about technique, as long as you keep the dough moving, all will be well!

Place the dough into a clean bowl and cover with a piece of oiled cling film or a clean tea towel and leave to prove/rise for around 1 hour. In that time, it should double in size.

Turn the dough back out onto an oiled or floured worktop and push and prod it for a few seconds to get rid of some of the air bubbles. See if your child can listen out for any crackles or pops!

Divide the dough up into 10 pieces, but do not worry if they are not all exactly the same size. Real bunny rabbits come in various sizes too!

Now it’s time to shape the pieces of dough. Take a ball of dough, pinch off a tiny piece, roll into a ball and place to one side; this will become the bunny’s tail. Roll out the remaining dough into a sausage shape, approximately 12 inches long. Twist the two ends together to form the ears of the bunny. Shape the body part to make it round. Use your finger to make an indent where the tail will go and then stick the dough in place with a little water. Use this same method to make all 10 bunnies.

Transfer the bunnies to several lightly greased baking trays, cover with oiled cling film and leave to rise for 30-40 minutes for one final rise. Preheat the oven to 220C/gas mark 7.

After a quick rest, you can carefully peel the cling film away from bunny rabbits and place the baking trays in the oven for around 15 minutes. If your bunnies are various sizes, then keep an eye on them as the small bunnies will of course cook faster than any larger versions.