Brighten up any Christmas party or gathering with these adorable marshmallow snowmen.

These marshmallow snowmen can be whipped up in minutes, simply by decorating readymade ginger biscuits. The marshmallow is quickly softened in the microwave, then adorned with chocolate button, peanut cups or Mini Rolos, so there’s no baking involved. These treats are perfect for making with little ones that want to help out in the kitchen – and, will look fabulous on any Christmas party food table. Feeling generous? A batch of these marshmallow snowman would also make a wonderful homemade food gift for Christmas.

Ingredients 50g chocolate or writing icing

8 white shop-bought marshmallows

4 ginger nut biscuits

4 giant chocolate buttons

4 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Minis or Rolos

Icing sugar for dusting

Method Dust a microwavable plate with icing sugar. Put no more than 4 biscuits at a time on the plate, leaving a space between them.

Dip 4 marshmallows into a bowl of water and place one on top of each biscuit. Microwave on high for 20 to 30 seconds so the marshmallow melts, then set aside for 5 mins.

Using scissors, snip roughly a quarter from the bottom of the remaining marshmallows and stick them onto the biscuits – these are your snowmen heads. You can eat the leftover bits!

Melt the chocolate in the microwave and spoon into a piping bag, if using, or use a cocktail stick dipped into the chocolate to dot on eyes, a nose, mouth and buttons.

Make your snowmen hats by sticking a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Mini or Rolo on top of a chocolate button, using the melted chocolate to secure the hat together and place the Snowman biscuit on top of the label.

Top tip for making No bake marshmallow snowmen Use an icing pen to write the name of your guests on the snowman’s belly instead of the labels, if preferred. You could just do initials if you’re short on space.