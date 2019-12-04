Mary Berry's lemon and lime cheesecake is bursting with summer's citrusy flavours. Here's how to make it

Mary Berry’s lemon and lime cheesecake is bursting with juicy citrusy lemon and lime flavours. And what’s more, it’s one of the simplest cheesecake recipes to make. Use full-fat condensed milk and cream cheese (the filling won’t set if you use low-fat substitutes) and serve with a drizzle of cream for a seriously delicious pud! Love Mary’s recipes? We’ve got loads more recipes by Mary Berry right here!

Ingredients 10 digestive biscuits, crushed

50g (13⁄4oz) butter, melted

25g (scant 1oz) demerara sugar

150ml (5fl oz) double cream

397g can full-fat condensed milk

175g (6oz) full-fat cream cheese (room temperature)

grated zest and juice of 2 large lemons

grated zest and juice of 11⁄2 limes

150ml (5fl oz) double or whipping cream, to decorate

1⁄2 lime, thinly sliced, to decorate

Method To make the crust: place the crushed biscuits, as shown below, together with the butter and sugar, in a medium bowl and stir until the ingredients are thoroughly mixed.

Turn the crust mixture out into a 20cm (8in) loose-bottomed tart tin and press firmly and evenly over the bottom and up the sides using the back of a metal spoon. Chill for 30 minutes until set.

To make the filling: place the double cream, condensed milk, and cream cheese in a bowl with the lemon and lime zests. Mix thoroughly. Using a balloon whisk, gradually whisk in the lemon and lime juices and continue whisking until the mixture thickens.

Pour the lemon and lime filling into the crumb crust and spread it evenly. Cover and chill overnight.

Up to 6 hours before serving, whip the cream, as shown below, until it just holds its shape. Decorate the top of the cheesecake with swirls of whipped cream and slices of lime, then return to the fridge.

Top tip for making Mary Berry’s lemon and lime cheesecake To crush the biscuits: Place the biscuits in a clear plastic bag. Lay the bag on a flat surface and run a rolling pin back and forth over the biscuits until they form crumbs.