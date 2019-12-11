Mary Berry's classic Christmas cake recipe is a traditional recipe you'll want to make time and time again. You can make Mary Berry's Christmas cake well ahead of the big day - in fact, the longer you leave it, the better it will taste!

Mary Berry’s Christmas cake recipe will be the talk of your Christmas Day meal or party. Made with fruits including currants, raisins and cherries and soaked with rich sherry, the sponge is fruity and moist.

Serve this cake with a dollop of brandy butter for a real Christmassy experience. This recipe makes a foolproof Christmas cake every time. Mary Berry’s well baked fruit cake can be stored in the fridge, wrapped thoroughly in foil or a plastic bag to stop the cake from drying out, for up to 6 months after opening but we’d recommend eating sooner for the best taste. The whole family are going to love tucking into this cake!

Ingredients 175g (6 oz) raisins

350g (12 oz) glace cherries, rinsed, thoroughly dried and quartered

500g (1lb 2oz) currants

350g (12oz) sultanas

150ml (¼ pint) sherry, plus extra for feeding

Finely grated zest of 2 oranges

250g (9oz) butter, softened

250g (9oz) light muscovado sugar

4 eggs

1 tbsp black treacle

75g (3oz) blanched almonds, chopped

75g (3oz) self-raising flour

175g (6oz) plain flour

1½ tsp mixed spice

To finish and decorate Mary Berry's Christmas cake you will need:

About 3tbsp apricot jam, sieved and warmed

Icing sugar

675g shop-bought almond paste

Packet royal icing mix to cover 23cm/9in cake

Method Put all the dried fruit in a container, pour over the sherry and stir in the orange zest. Cover with a lid, and leave to soak for 3 days, stirring daily. Grease and line a 23cm (9in) deep round tin with a double layer of greased greaseproof paper. Preheat the oven to 140C, 120C fan, gas 1.

Measure the butter, sugar, eggs, treacle and almonds into a very large bowl and beat well. Add the flours and mixed spice and mix thoroughly until blended. Stir in the soaked fruit. Spoon into the prepared cake tin and level the surface.

Bake in the centre of the preheated oven for 4-4½ hours or until the cake feels firm to the touch and is a rich golden brown. Check after 2 hours, and, if the cake is a perfect colour, cover with foil. A skewer inserted into the centre of the cake should come out clean. Leave the cake to cool in the tin.

When cool, pierce the cake at intervals with a fine skewer and feed with a little extra sherry. Wrap the completely cold cake in a double layer of greaseproof paper and again in foil and store in a cool place for up to 3 months, feeding at intervals with more sherry. (Don’t remove the lining paper when storing as this helps to keep the cake moist.)

Decorate with almond paste and royal icing.

Top tip for making Mary Berry’s Christmas cake You should make this cake at least three weeks ahead of Christmas, for if eaten too early it's crumbly. If you don't want to use alcohol, use the same quantity of orange juice. Instead of covering with icing, you could brush warmed apricot jam over the cake, then arrange glace fruits and nuts on top.