Mary Berry's iced fairy cakes are so easy to make using store cupboard ingredients and they area ready in 30 minutes!

This easy recipe shows you how to make a batch of 12 simple fairy cakes and how to decorate them with a simple icing and sweets. Not everyone knows how to make cakes perfectly, but with this recipe for Mary Berry’s iced fairy cakes you don’t have to have any previous baking experience to get a perfect result. It couldn’t be easier to whip up these these little iced cakes and the result will be rewarding too. These fairy cakes are the ideal starter recipe for anyone wanting to get into baking with the little ones, as they’re easy to make, taste delicious and the little sweets on the top add a pop of fun and colour.

Watch how to make Mary Berry’s iced fairy cakes

Ingredients 100 g (4 oz) softened butter

100 g (4 oz) caster sugar

2 large eggs

100 g (4 oz) self-raising flour

1 level tsp baking powder

225 g (8 oz) sifted icing sugar

2-3tbsp warm water

handful of sweets, to decorate

Method To make this fairy cakes recipe, heat the oven to 200C fan, 180C fan, gas 6. Place fairy cake cases into a 12-hole bun tin, to keep a good even shape as they bake.

Measure all the ingredients into a large bowl and beat for 2-3 mins until the mixture is well blended and smooth. Fill each paper case with the mixture.

Bake in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes until the cakes are well risen and golden brown. Lift the paper cases out of the bun tin and cool the cakes on a wire rack.

Put the icing sugar in a bowl and gradually blend in the warm water until you have a fairly stiff icing. Spoon over the top of the cakes and decorate with sweets.

Top tip for making Mary Berry’s iced fairy cakes To make Orange Fairy Cakes: Add the grated rind of 1 orange in step 2. To make the icing, blend 225 g (8 oz) sifted icing sugar with the juice of 1 orange until you have a fairly stiff icing. Spoon over the tops of the cakes.

Get the kids to help you make these tasty fairy cakes; they can learn how to make cakes, how to crack eggs and make smooth icing to drizzle on top of your mini sponges. Plus they'll love decorating the cakes with the bright little sweets.

This recipe couldn't be easier, but comes out perfectly every time - and everyone loves a fairy cake! These fairy cakes make the perfect birthday treat, party food or food gift for friends, family and little ones. You could even whip up a batch for school bake sales. Mary Berry's iced fairy cakes recipe is taken from one of her most famous books, Mary Berry's Baking Bible.