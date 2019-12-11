Mary Berry's classic lemon drizzle cake recipe is one of our most popular recipes and you'll soon see why! It's cheap, quick and easy and something all your friends and family will love.

Mary Berry’s lemon drizzle cake recipe is deliciously moist, full of citrus flavour and is a perfect one to rustle up for all baking abilities, from beginners to those who fancy a spot in The Great British Bake Off tent!

The light and zesty lemon sponge is glazed with a wickedly crunchy lemon drizzle icing, made with a simple sugar and lemon mixture. We love this lemon cake recipe for a lazy Sunday afternoon tea with a nice hot cuppa – it’s the perfect treat. This recipe will take approximately an hour to prepare and bake, so you don’t even have to spend that much time in the kitchen.

Watch how to make Mary Berry’s lemon drizzle cake

Ingredients 175g caster sugar

175g self-raising flour

175g softened butter

3 eggs

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

¾ level tsp baking powder

For the lemon drizzle topping

100g granulated sugar

Juice of 1 lemon

Special bakeware / equipment

Electric whisk

A traybake or roasting, greased and lined

Method Preheat the oven to 180ºC, gas 4. Beat together the eggs, flour, caster sugar, butter, baking powder and lemon zest until smooth in a large mixing bowl and turn into the prepared tin.

Bake in the pre-heated oven for about 40 mins, or until golden brown, shrinking away from the sides of the tin and springy to the touch.

While the cake is still warm, make the lemon drizzle topping. Mix together the sugar and lemon juice, and pour over the warm cake. Leave to cool a little and loosen the sides of the cake, then lift the cake out of the tin.

Mary Berry's top baking tips

For this recipe, don’t be tempted to just use granulated sugar only - this should only be saved for the lemon drizzle topping. Mary Berry told Woman’s Weekly: ‘Use caster sugar in cakes rather than granulated. Speckled tops on cakes are usually caused by granulated sugar that has not properly dissolved in the mixture.'

Mary Berry also recommends placing cakes on the middle shelf of your oven: 'To avoid cakes cracking don’t bake them too high in the oven, If you do the crust forms too soon and cracks as the cake continues to rise.'

And, however tempting it is to check on the progress of your cake, resist the urge to open the oven door. Mary Berry advises this could cause you cake to sink. To prevent this happening, you should also ensure the oven is right temperature before you place your cake inside.

The lemon drizzle loaf will keep for 3 days and will freeze well for up to 2 months unsliced.